Boost for Dingle as Mark O’Connor set to return for All-Ireland semi-final against Ballyboden

Tom O'Sullivan celebrates with his father Seán and Mark O'Connor after Dingle's win over Austin Stacks in the Kerry final in October. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dingle are set to be boosted by the return of Mark O’Connor for their All-Ireland club senior football championship semi-final against Ballyboden St Enda’s next month.

The former Kerry underage star played a central role in Dingle’s county and provincial achievements over recent months.

Geelong recently confirmed O’Connor’s return to preseason training in Australia ahead of the upcoming AFL campaign, which commences in early March.

But, as first reported by The Irish Examiner, it is believed O’Connor is returning to Ireland for Christmas and will be available for Dingle’s All-Ireland semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, January 3rd.

Dingle had all but ruled O’Connor out of the contest with manager Pádraig O’Connor stating after their Munster final win over St Finbarr’s that they were not expecting him to return for the All-Ireland series.

“It is extremely difficult on Mark because he is contracted to play with Geelong and they are all back for pre-season, and I am not so sure how that would work out in terms of getting him back to Ireland,” Corcoran said at the time.

“If it was a shorter trip and he was able to get home for a day or two, but it’s a longer trip and you are probably missing out on a week’s training over there.”

Dingle’s Mark O'Connor and Michael O'Donnell of Austin Stacks during the Kerry senior football final in October. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

O’Connor was a key figure as Dingle won the Kerry title and then progressed to claim a maiden Munster crown.

Dingle were hugely appreciative of Geelong permitting O’Connor to play, initially for the county championship, but then also for their provincial campaign.

Selector Thomas Barrett commended O’Connor for adding so much to the squad, on and off the field.

“It was great to have him. He was initially only ever really there to take part in the county championship but then when we won that, in fairness Mark wanted to stick around,” said Barrett.

“Geelong supported him, enabling him to do that. He was just a really good guy to have around the place. He’s a superstar in Australia but he’s just such a humble guy and kind of has this calm assurance about him that he brought to the group. He was just a really positive influence to have around.”

The second All-Ireland club senior football semi-final will see Monaghan’s Scotstown tackle St Brigid’s of Roscommon at Breffni Park on Sunday, January 4th at 3pm.

The junior and intermediate club semi-finals will all take place on Saturday, January 3rd.

The first of the junior semi-finals will see Kiltimagh of Mayo face Clogher Éire Óg from Tyrone at 12.30pm in Páirc Seán MacDiarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

At 2pm, Kerry’s Ballymacelligott will then face Grangenolvin of Kildare in the second junior semi-final.

The first of the intermediate semis will be contested by Roscommon’s Strokestown and Derry’s Glenullin at 12.30pm in Ballyshannon, while the second last-four clash in the grade will act as a curtain raiser to a senior semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, when An Ghaeltacht of Kerry face Kildare’s Sallins at 1.15pm.

The club semi-finals are among a series of fixtures scheduled for the opening weekend of 2026.

Next weekend, December 27th-28th, is the only weekend of the year without GAA fixtures. However, the following week will see games stretched across Friday, January 2nd to Sunday, January 4th, with all of the provincial pre-league competitions getting under way.

On the Friday night there will be matches in Ulster’s McKenna Cup and Munster’s McGrath Cup. The pick of the opening night fixtures is a heavyweight meeting of Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh and Malachy O’Rourke’s Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds at 7pm.

The McGrath Cup fixtures that night will see Waterford host Clare in Fraher Field at 7pm, while Limerick are at home to Tipperary in Rathkeale at the same time.

There will be much interest in Ger Brennan’s maiden game as Dublin senior football manager on the Saturday afternoon when he takes his side to Ratheniska to play Laois in the first round of the O’Byrne Cup at 1.30pm.

Brennan, who managed Louth to Leinster glory this year, is expected to use the O’Byrne Cup to give game time to untested Dublin players.

In Connacht, the footballers of London and Sligo are in for a busy opening weekend with both teams pencilled in for two matches in as many days.

Sligo will play Mayo in Charlestown at 1pm on Saturday, January 3rd. On the same day, London will play Galway at Connacht GAA’s Centre of Excellence at 6pm. To take full advantage of their trip across the Irish Sea, the Exiles will then play Sligo at the same venue at 1pm on the Sunday.

2026 opening weekend:

Friday, January 2nd (all 7pm)

McKenna Cup: Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

McGrath Cup: Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field; Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

Saturday, January 3rd

All-Ireland Club JFC semi-finals: Kiltimagh (Mayo) v Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone), Páirc Seán MacDiarmada Carrick-on-Shannon, 12.30pm; Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Grangenolvin (Kildare), Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 2pm.

All-Ireland Club IFC semi-finals: Strokestown (Roscommon) v Glenullin (Derry), Ballyshannon, 12.30pm; An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Sallins (Kildare), Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.15pm.

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final: Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) v Dingle (Kerry), Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm.

All-Ireland Club Senior Camogie Final: St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Athenry (Galway), Semple Stadium, 5.15pm.

O’Byrne Cup (1.30pm): Laois v Dublin, Ratheniska; Wexford v Kildare, St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy; Carlow v Offaly, Éire Óg, Carlow; Wicklow v Meath, Aughrim; Longford v Westmeath, Pearse Park.

Munster Senior Hurling League (2pm): Tipperary v Waterford, Clonmel Sportsfield; Clare v Limerick, Tulla.

FBD League: Sligo v Mayo, Charlestown, 1pm; Galway v London, Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, 6pm.

McKenna Cup: Cavan v Monaghan, Breffni Park, 6pm.

Sunday, January 4th

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final: St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Breffni Park, Cavan, 3pm.

FBD League (1pm): Roscommon v Leitrim, Elphin; London v Sligo, Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

McKenna Cup: Donegal v Derry, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1.30pm.

Walsh Cup (1.30pm, unless stated): Kildare v Galway, St Conleth’s Park; Westmeath v Kilkenny, Kevin Molloy Park, The Downs; Laois v Wexford, Rathdowney; Carlow v Dublin, SETU Carlow Campus; Offaly v Antrim, O’Connor Park, 2pm.