Jony Evans remains in stable condition at Beaumont Hospital

On Friday afternoon, Horse Sport Ireland, the governing body for equestrian sports in this country, issued the following update from a representative of the family of Jonty Evans. The Britain-based Irish international event rider was injured in a fall at the water jump during Sunday’s cross-country phase of the CIC3* competition at the Tattersalls international horse trials.

“Jonty continues to be in a stable condition and is receiving the best possible care and treatment in the specialist neurological department in Beaumont Hospital. There have been no significant changes in the last 48 hours. The medical team advise that every case has to be treated individually and people respond differently to treatment. We will advise of any changes in due course.

Once again, Jonty’s family would like to thank everybody for their best wishes and kind messages of support.”