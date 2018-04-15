Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday–Sunday, April 16th – 22nd
MONDAY (April 16th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Houston Timberwolves @ Rockets
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-2.30pm
Tour of the Alps Stage 1: To Folgaria
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(8.00) PL: West Ham Utd v Stoke City
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Mainz v Freiburg
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues
TUESDAY (April 17th)
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-2.30pm
Tour of the Alps Stage 2: To Alpe di Pampeago - Fiemme
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4pm
Tour of Croatia Stage 1: To Koprivnica
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Brighton & HA v Tottenham
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Cagliari
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(7.45) B: Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Barcelona
WEDNESDAY (April 18th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Milwaukee Bucks @ Celtics
CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-1.30pm
Tour of the Alps Stage 3: To Merano
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-4pm
Fleche Wallonne One-day classic
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4pm-6.15pm
Tour of Croatia Stage 2: To Zadar
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Benevento v Atalanta
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.20pm
(5.30) Eredivisie: Roda JC Kerk v PSV Eindhoven
(7.45) Willem II v Feyenoord
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6.25pm
(6.30) La Liga: Valencia v Getafe
(8.30) Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) PL: Bournemouth v Manchester Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Serie A: Crotone v Juventus
DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Rotterdam Premier League
THURSDAY (April 19th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Salt Lake City Jazz @ Thunder
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-2.30pm
Tour of the Alps Stage 4: To Lienz
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-6.30pm
Morocco Trophee Hassan II
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4pm-6.30pm
Tour of Croatia Stage 3: To PP Biokovo
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11.30pm
San Antonio Texas Open
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Rotterdam Premier League
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Burnley v Chelsea
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) L1: Blackburn Rovers v Peterborough Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.35pm
(7.45) Eredivisie: Ajax v VVV-Venlo
FRIDAY (April 20th)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Blues v Highlanders
(10.45) Waratahs v Lions
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-1.30pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rabat Trophee Hassan II
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-2.30pm
Tour of the Alps Stage 5: To Innsbruck
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4pm
Tour of Croatia Stage 4: To Crikvenica
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11.30pm
San Antonio Texas Open
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 7pm
Challenge Cup Semi-final
(7.45) Gloucester v Newcastle
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Millwall v Fulham
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Dijon v Lyon
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(8.00) AL: Bohemians v Cork City
SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
(7.30) B: Monchengladbach v Wolfsburg
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Leganes v Deportivo La Coruna
SATURDAY (April 21st)
RUGBY BT Sport 1, 4.45am-9.30am
Fed Cup Japan v Britain
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Crusaders v Sunwolves
(10.45) Reds v Chiefs
SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-midnight
BBC 2, 10am-noon, 7pm-8pm
BBC 1, 1.45pm-4.35pm
Sheffield World Championship (day 1)
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) SP: Hibernian v Celtic
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.30pm
Challenge Cup - Semi Final
(1.00) Cardiff Blues v Pau
RUGBY RTE 2 from 12.45pm
Ulster Bank Cup final
(1.00) Cork Con v Lansdowne
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Dar Es Salam Trophee Hassan II
HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Ayr From the Scottish National
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Bulls v Melbourne Rebels
(4.15) Sharks v Stormers
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Tour of Croatia Stage 5: To Poklon
RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm
Champions Cup Semi-final
(3.30) Leinster v Scarlets
GAA eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
Limerick SHC
(3.00) Ballybrown v Kilmallock
(4.45) Adare v Patrickswell
SOCCER BBC 1 from 4.55pm
Eir Sport 1 from 5.05pm
(5.15) FA Cup: Manchester Utd v Tottenham
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
San Antonio Texas Open
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 6pm
Qualifying Grand Prix of the Americas
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6pm
(6.00) MLS: Montreal Impact v LA FC
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Liverpool Conor Benn v Chris Truman
Sean Dodd v Tommy Coyle
Amir Khan vs Phil Lo Greco
RUGBY TG4, 7.15pm-8.15pm
Highlights Champions Cup
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: AC Milan v Benevento
BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Belfast Carl Frampton v Nonito Donaire
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 8.25pm
(8.30) Copa del Rey final: Sevilla v Barcelona
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (April 22nd)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 0.30am
(0.30) MLS: Orlando City v San Jose Earthquakes
BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 2am
New York Jermall Charlo v Hugo Centeno Jr
Gervonta Davis v Jesus Cuellar
Adrien Broner v Jessie Vargas
UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
Atlantic City Edson Barboza v Kevin Lee
RUGBY BT Sport 1, 3.45am-10am
Fed Cup Japan v Britain
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7am
(7.05) SR: Brumbies v Los Jaguares
RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 7.40am
Japan IRB Women’s Sevens
ATHLETICS BBC 1 from 8.30am
London Live coverage of the marathon
SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-1pm, 6.30pm-midnight
Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-6.30pm
BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 2.30pm-6pm
Sheffield World Championship (day 1)
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Cagliari v Bologna
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Rangers v Hearts
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm
(1.30) PL: Arsenal v West Ham Utd
(4.30) Manchester City v Swansea City
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm
Morocco Trophee Hassan II
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 1.30pm-3.30pm
ATP Monte Carlo Masters final
GAA TG4 from 1.45pm
Limerick SHC
(2.00) Doon v Na Piarsaigh
SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: Lazio v Sampdoria
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) FA Cup: Chelsea v Southampton
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
Champions Cup Semi-final
(3.15) Racing 92 v Munster
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Malaga v Real Sociedad
(5.30) La Palmas v Alaves
(7.45) Atletico Madrid v Real Betis
RUGBY TG4, 5.10pm-6.10pm
Highlights Champions Cup
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5.15pm-6.30pm
Tour of Croatia Final stage: To Zagreb
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
San Antonio Texas Open
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights London Marathon
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Austin Grand Prix of the Americas
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Juventus v Napoli
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: Seattle Sounders v Minnesota Utd
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day 2
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11pm
(11.00) MLS: Portland Timbers v New York City