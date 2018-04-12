Club player award nominees announced for football

The inaugural AIB GAA Club Players’ Football Awards have been announced, All-Ireland champions Corofin rewarded with six players after beaing Nemo Rangers to capture the club’s third All-Ireland senior club football title. Liam Silke, Kieran Fitzgerald, Dylan Wall, Michael Farragher, Ian Burke and Martin Farragher have all been awarded a place on the inaugural football team of the championship.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Football 2018

1. Antóin McMullan (Slaightneil)

2. Liam Silke (Corofin)

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin)

4. Karl McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

5. James Murray (Moorefield)

6. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

7. Dylan Wall (Corofin)

8. Alan O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

9. Michael Farragher (Corofin)

10. Eanna O’Connor (Moorefield

11. Christopher Bradley (Slaughtneil)

12. Ian Burke (Corofin)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)

14. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

15. Martin Farragher (Corofin)

Footballer of the Year nominees

Ian Burke (Corofin), Michael Farragher (Corofin), Liam Silke (Corofin).