Wolves promoted to Premier League after Fulham slip up late

Wolves have been promoted to the Premier League after Fulham conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Brentford.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side play Birmingham on Sunday, but Fulham’s 1-1 draw means that now only Cardiff can theoretically catch the Sky Bet Championship runaway leaders.

Wolves have won 28 of their 42 league games this term to seal a return to the top flight after a six-season absence.

A stoppage-time header from substitute Neal Maupay earned Brentford a 1-1 draw at local rivals Fulham to severely dent the Cottagers’ automatic promotion hopes.

Aleksander Mitrovic looked to have won it for Fulham when he swept home in the 70th minute.

But Maupay nodded past Marcus Bettinelli in the fourth minute of time added on to secure the Bees a point and maintain their slim playoff hopes.

The draw leaves Fulham in third, a point off second-placed Cardiff, who have a game in hand.

Wolves have occupied top spot in the Championship since October and achieved promotion with four games to spare.

Their attention will now turn to clinching the title, with Wolves nine points ahead of second-placed Cardiff.

They can all-but do that in front of their own supporters at Molineux on Sunday when they host Birmingham. Victory would see Wolves open up a 12-point gap, with Cardiff having a significantly inferior goal difference and only four matches remaining.

The way Wolves have achieved promotion has drawn criticism, however.

The Midlands club have connections with super-agent Jorge Mendes and have spent heavily on recruiting talent such as Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Willy Boly and Ivan Cavaleiro.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani was particularly vocal in his grievances about their financial dealings following his club’s 3-0 home defeat to Wolves at Elland Road in March and these have been looked at by the EFL.