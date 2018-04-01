Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday–Sunday, April 2nd – 8th
 

MONDAY (April 2nd)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 11.30am-4pm
Beijing China Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D4 South Africa v Australia

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 12.30pm
(12.45) C: Preston NE v Derby County

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Fairyhouse Including the Irish Grand National

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm
(3.00) NL: Sutton Utd v Bromley

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3pm
(3.05) SL: Widnes Vikings v St Helens
(5.15) Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 1: From Zarautz

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) L1: Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Sheffield Utd v Cardiff City

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Getafe v Real Betis

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30pm
2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v England

TUESDAY (April 3rd)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 11.45am-5pm
Beijing China Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D5 South Africa v Australia

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 2: To Bermeo

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 3pm-5pm
Fairyhouse Including the MR Handicap Hurdle

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.25pm
ESPN from 5.30pm
(5.30) Serie A: Udinese v Fiorentina

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
TV3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Juventus v Real Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Sevilla v Bayern Munich

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Fulham v Leeds Utd

WEDNESDAY (April 4th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Oklahoma City Warriors @ Thunder
LA Spurs @ Clippers

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.55am-10.30am, 11.30am-4.30pm
Beijing China Open

SPORTS BBC 1, 10.30am-1.30pm
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 3: To Cuadrilla de Ana

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.30) Serie A: AC Milan v Inter Milan

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.25pm
(5.30) Serie A: Torino v Crotone

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(CL) CL: Liverpool v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Barcelona v AS Roma

SPORTS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Augusta The Masters - Par 3

THURSDAY (April 5th)

SPORTS BBC 1, 0.15am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-5.15pm
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Toronto Celtics @ Raptors

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.55am-10.30am, 11.30am-5pm
Beijing China Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 4: Individual time-trial

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 6pm-7pm
BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-0.30am
eir Sport 1, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Liverpool Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(8.05) EL: Arsenal v CSKA Moscow

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Atletico Madrid v Sporting Lisbon

FRIDAY (April 6th)

SPORTS BBC 1, 0.15am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-5.15pm
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Cleveland Wizards @ Cavaliers

RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 3.20am
Hong Kong IRB Rugby Sevens

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.55am-10.30am, 11.35am-5pm
Beijing China Open Quarter-finals

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Hurricanes v Sharks

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.45am
eir Sport 1 from 11.55am
Channel 4 from 11.55am
Practice Bahrain Grand Prix

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
(12.35) CSL: Guangzhou R&F v Jiangsu Suning FC

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 5: To Eibar

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 6pm-7pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-0.30am
eir Sport 1, 8pm-1am
Augusta The Masters

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Sale Sharks v Wasps

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.45) C: Cardiff City v Wolverhampton

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Hannover v Werder Bremen

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) AL: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Hull FC

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht

RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v PSG

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna v Malaga

SATURDAY (April 7th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from midnight
Philadelphia Cavaliers @ 76ers

SPORTS BBC 1, midnight-6am, 10am-noon, 2.15pm-4.30pm
BBC 2, 6am-10am, noon-2.15pm
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 1.50am
Hong Kong IRB Rugby Sevens

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 5.55am-10.30am, 11.30am-4.30pm
Beijing China Open Semi-finals

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 6.10am
(6.15) SR: Sunwolves v Waratahs
(8.35) Chiefs v Blues
(10.45) Brumbies v Reds

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Everton v Liverpool

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(12.00) La LIga: Alaves v Getafe

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) C: Norwich City v Aston Villa

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Kelso Including the Handicap Chase

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 1.30pm
(2.00) EP: Bath v Leicester

RUGBY TG4 from 1.40pm
(2.00) Pro14: Leinster v Zebre

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Castres v Toulouse

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 6: To Arrate

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Stoke City v Tottenham

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3pm
Channel 4 from 2.55pm
eir Sport 1 from 3.55pm
Qualifying Bahrain Grand Prix

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3.10pm
(3.15) SL: Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves
(5.00) Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 4pm
Qualifying Grand Prix of Argentina

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4pm
(4.15) Pro14: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester City v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Hamburg v Schalke

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Roma v Fiorentina

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.25, deferred) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Sevilla

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Real Betis v Eibar
(7.45) Barcelona v Leganes

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 6pm-7pm
BBC 2, 6pm-7.30pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games

RUGBY TG4 from 6.30pm
(6.35) Pro14: Southern Kings v Munster

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.45) Eredivisie: AZ Alkmaar v PSV Eindhoven

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-0.30am
BBC 2, 7.30pm-midnight
eir Sport 1, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Sampdoria v Genoa

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10pm
(10.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Los Angeles FC

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10.35pm
(10.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Crusaders

SUNDAY (April 8th)

SPORTS BBC 1, midnight-6am, 11am-4.30pm
BBC 2, 6am-11am
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from midnight
(0.00) MLS: Philadelphia Union v San Jose Earthquakes

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Houston Thunder @ Rockets

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.20am
Hong Kong IRB Rugby Sevens

UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
New York Tony Ferguson v Khabib Nurmagomedov

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 5.55am-9am, 11.50am-4pm
Beijing China Open Final

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 10am-4.15pm
257km Paris-Roubaix

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Levante v Las Palmas

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Torino v Inter Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) SP: Hamilton Academical v Celtic

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(1.30) Eredivisie: FC Twente v Feyenoord
(3.45) Ajax v Heracles Almelo

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: Arsenal v Southampton
(4.30) Chelsea v West Ham Utd

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: Napoli v Chievo

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.15pm
(2.30) B: Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart
(5.00) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm
(3.00) CT Final: Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3pm
(3.15) La Liga: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 2.30pm
Channel 4 from 3pm
eir Sport 1 from 4.05pm
Race Day Bahrain Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Racing 92 v Toulon

RUGBY ESPN from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Metz v Lyon

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Udinese v Lazio

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(2.30) B: Hamburg v Schalke

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Real Sociedad v Girona
(7.45) Valencia v Espanyol

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-0.30am
BBC 2, 6.30pm-midnight
eir Sport 1, 7pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters

TENNIS ESPN, 6pm-8.30pm
WTA final Open in Charleston

TENNIS ESPN, 6pm-8.30pm
WTA final From Monterrey, Mexico

SPORTS Eurosport 1, 6pm-7pm
BBC 2, 5pm-6.30pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 6.30pm
Termas de Río Hondo Grand Prix of Argentina

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: AC Milan v Sassuolo

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Montpellier

NBA ESPN from 8.30pm
LA Jazz @ Lakers

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(9.00) MLS: Orlando City v Portland Timbers

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

