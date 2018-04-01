Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday–Sunday, April 2nd – 8th
MONDAY (April 2nd)
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 11.30am-4pm
Beijing China Open
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D4 South Africa v Australia
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 12.30pm
(12.45) C: Preston NE v Derby County
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm
Fairyhouse Including the Irish Grand National
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm
(3.00) NL: Sutton Utd v Bromley
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3pm
(3.05) SL: Widnes Vikings v St Helens
(5.15) Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4pm-5.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 1: From Zarautz
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) L1: Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Sheffield Utd v Cardiff City
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Getafe v Real Betis
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues
CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30pm
2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v England
TUESDAY (April 3rd)
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 11.45am-5pm
Beijing China Open
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.55am
4th Test, D5 South Africa v Australia
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 2: To Bermeo
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 3pm-5pm
Fairyhouse Including the MR Handicap Hurdle
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.25pm
ESPN from 5.30pm
(5.30) Serie A: Udinese v Fiorentina
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
TV3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Juventus v Real Madrid
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Sevilla v Bayern Munich
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Fulham v Leeds Utd
WEDNESDAY (April 4th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Oklahoma City Warriors @ Thunder
LA Spurs @ Clippers
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.55am-10.30am, 11.30am-4.30pm
Beijing China Open
SPORTS BBC 1, 10.30am-1.30pm
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 3: To Cuadrilla de Ana
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.30) Serie A: AC Milan v Inter Milan
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.25pm
(5.30) Serie A: Torino v Crotone
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(CL) CL: Liverpool v Manchester City
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CL: Barcelona v AS Roma
SPORTS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Augusta The Masters - Par 3
THURSDAY (April 5th)
SPORTS BBC 1, 0.15am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-5.15pm
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Toronto Celtics @ Raptors
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.55am-10.30am, 11.30am-5pm
Beijing China Open
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 4: Individual time-trial
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 6pm-7pm
BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-0.30am
eir Sport 1, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Liverpool Premier League
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(8.05) EL: Arsenal v CSKA Moscow
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Atletico Madrid v Sporting Lisbon
FRIDAY (April 6th)
SPORTS BBC 1, 0.15am-6am, 9.15am-1pm
BBC 2, 6am-9.15am, 1pm-5.15pm
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Cleveland Wizards @ Cavaliers
RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 3.20am
Hong Kong IRB Rugby Sevens
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.55am-10.30am, 11.35am-5pm
Beijing China Open Quarter-finals
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Hurricanes v Sharks
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.45am
eir Sport 1 from 11.55am
Channel 4 from 11.55am
Practice Bahrain Grand Prix
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
(12.35) CSL: Guangzhou R&F v Jiangsu Suning FC
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 5: To Eibar
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 6pm-7pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-0.30am
eir Sport 1, 8pm-1am
Augusta The Masters
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Sale Sharks v Wasps
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.45) C: Cardiff City v Wolverhampton
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Hannover v Werder Bremen
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) AL: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Hull FC
RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht
RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster
SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v PSG
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna v Malaga
SATURDAY (April 7th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from midnight
Philadelphia Cavaliers @ 76ers
SPORTS BBC 1, midnight-6am, 10am-noon, 2.15pm-4.30pm
BBC 2, 6am-10am, noon-2.15pm
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 1.50am
Hong Kong IRB Rugby Sevens
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 5.55am-10.30am, 11.30am-4.30pm
Beijing China Open Semi-finals
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 6.10am
(6.15) SR: Sunwolves v Waratahs
(8.35) Chiefs v Blues
(10.45) Brumbies v Reds
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Everton v Liverpool
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(12.00) La LIga: Alaves v Getafe
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) C: Norwich City v Aston Villa
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Kelso Including the Handicap Chase
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 1.30pm
(2.00) EP: Bath v Leicester
RUGBY TG4 from 1.40pm
(2.00) Pro14: Leinster v Zebre
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Castres v Toulouse
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 6: To Arrate
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Stoke City v Tottenham
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3pm
Channel 4 from 2.55pm
eir Sport 1 from 3.55pm
Qualifying Bahrain Grand Prix
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3.10pm
(3.15) SL: Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves
(5.00) Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 4pm
Qualifying Grand Prix of Argentina
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4pm
(4.15) Pro14: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester City v Manchester Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Hamburg v Schalke
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Roma v Fiorentina
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.25, deferred) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Sevilla
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Real Betis v Eibar
(7.45) Barcelona v Leganes
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 6pm-7pm
BBC 2, 6pm-7.30pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games
RUGBY TG4 from 6.30pm
(6.35) Pro14: Southern Kings v Munster
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.45) Eredivisie: AZ Alkmaar v PSV Eindhoven
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-0.30am
BBC 2, 7.30pm-midnight
eir Sport 1, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Sampdoria v Genoa
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10pm
(10.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Los Angeles FC
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10.35pm
(10.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Crusaders
SUNDAY (April 8th)
SPORTS BBC 1, midnight-6am, 11am-4.30pm
BBC 2, 6am-11am
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from midnight
(0.00) MLS: Philadelphia Union v San Jose Earthquakes
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Houston Thunder @ Rockets
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.20am
Hong Kong IRB Rugby Sevens
UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
New York Tony Ferguson v Khabib Nurmagomedov
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 5.55am-9am, 11.50am-4pm
Beijing China Open Final
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 10am-4.15pm
257km Paris-Roubaix
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Levante v Las Palmas
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Torino v Inter Milan
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) SP: Hamilton Academical v Celtic
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(1.30) Eredivisie: FC Twente v Feyenoord
(3.45) Ajax v Heracles Almelo
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: Arsenal v Southampton
(4.30) Chelsea v West Ham Utd
SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: Napoli v Chievo
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.15pm
(2.30) B: Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart
(5.00) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm
(3.00) CT Final: Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3pm
(3.15) La Liga: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 2.30pm
Channel 4 from 3pm
eir Sport 1 from 4.05pm
Race Day Bahrain Grand Prix
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Racing 92 v Toulon
RUGBY ESPN from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Metz v Lyon
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Udinese v Lazio
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(2.30) B: Hamburg v Schalke
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Real Sociedad v Girona
(7.45) Valencia v Espanyol
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-0.30am
BBC 2, 6.30pm-midnight
eir Sport 1, 7pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
TENNIS ESPN, 6pm-8.30pm
WTA final Open in Charleston
TENNIS ESPN, 6pm-8.30pm
WTA final From Monterrey, Mexico
SPORTS Eurosport 1, 6pm-7pm
BBC 2, 5pm-6.30pm
Highlights Commonwealth Games
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 6.30pm
Termas de Río Hondo Grand Prix of Argentina
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: AC Milan v Sassuolo
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Montpellier
NBA ESPN from 8.30pm
LA Jazz @ Lakers
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(9.00) MLS: Orlando City v Portland Timbers
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2