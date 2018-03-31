Paul Dunne two shots off the lead at Houston Open

Paul Dunne will go into the final round of the Houston Open two shots off the lead after he carded a three-under 69 to move 12 under on Saturday.

The Greystones golfer carded four birdies and a bogey in his third round to sit two off joint leaders Ian Poulter and Beau Hossler.

Poulter carded a brilliant seven-under 65 to move to 14 under as he looks for the win and a place at next week’s Masters.

Hossler, playing in the final group of the day, matched Dunne’s 69 on a warm day in Houston.

Shane Lowry carded a one-under 71 to move to nine under and a share of 17th position.

Séamus Power slipped back after carding a two-over 74, while Pádraig Harrington was a victim of a third-round cut after a disastrous end to his round, where he dropped seven shots in the last five holes as he came home in 42 to post a seven-over 79.