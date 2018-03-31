Paul Dunne two shots off the lead at Houston Open
Ian Poulter and Beau Hossler lead the way after third round
Paul Dunne remains in contention at the Houston Open after a third-round 69.
Paul Dunne will go into the final round of the Houston Open two shots off the lead after he carded a three-under 69 to move 12 under on Saturday.
The Greystones golfer carded four birdies and a bogey in his third round to sit two off joint leaders Ian Poulter and Beau Hossler.
Poulter carded a brilliant seven-under 65 to move to 14 under as he looks for the win and a place at next week’s Masters.
Hossler, playing in the final group of the day, matched Dunne’s 69 on a warm day in Houston.
Shane Lowry carded a one-under 71 to move to nine under and a share of 17th position.
Séamus Power slipped back after carding a two-over 74, while Pádraig Harrington was a victim of a third-round cut after a disastrous end to his round, where he dropped seven shots in the last five holes as he came home in 42 to post a seven-over 79.