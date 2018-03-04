Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday–Sunday, March 5th – March 11th
MONDAY (March 5th)
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
(3.00) SC: St Michael’s v Belvedere
SOCCER RTÉ 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Main from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55
(8.00) LL: Celta Vigo v Las Palmas
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues
RUGBY RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head
TUESDAY (March 6th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from midnight
Cleveland Pistons @ Cavaliers
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
(3.00) LSSC: St Mary’s v Blackrock
SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: PSG (1) v Real Madrid (3)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Liverpool (5) Porto (0)
SOCCER Sky Sports Main from 7.30pm
(7.45) CT: Shrewsbury´ v Yeovil
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30
4th ODI New Zealand v England
WEDNESDAY (March 7th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Oklahoma Rockets @ Thunder
SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Spurs (2) v Juventus (2)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Man City (4) v Basel (0)
SOCCER Sky Sports Main from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Leeds Utd v Wolves
THURSDAY (Mar 8th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm
Florida Valspar Championship
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
(6.00) EL: AC Milan v Arsenal
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 8pm
BT Sport 3 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Marseille v At Bilbao
FRIDAY (Mar 9th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Minnesota Celtics @ Timberwolves
Oakland Spurs @ Warriors
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm
Palm Harbor Valspar Championship
RUGBY RTÉ 2 from 7pm
(7.15) U20s: Ireland v Scotland
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) Cup: Bath v Northampton
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(8.00) AL: Dundalk v Cork City
SOCCER Sky Sports Main from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: Hibernian v Hearts
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30
5th ODI New Zealand v England
SATURDAY (Mar 10th)
WINTER PARALYMPICS Channel 4, 0.30am-9am
Korea Including downhill skiing & wheelchair curling
BOXING BoxNation from 2am
Oklahoma Regis Prograis v Julius Indongo
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Hurricanes v Crusaders
(8.45) Reds v Bulls
CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 7.25am
ICC WCQ West Indies v Ireland
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-noon
Delhi Indian Open
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
2nd Test, D2 South Africa v Australia
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 8.30am-8.30pm
Day 2 Gibraltar Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Liverpool
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Eibar v Real Madrid
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
RUGBY TV3 from 1pm
UTV from 1.25pm
BBC 1 from 4pm
(2.15) 6N: Ireland v Scotland
(4.45) France v England
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3.30pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4: To Sasso Tetto
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Sharks v Sunwolves
(3.15) Lions v Blues
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Imperial Cup
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Montpellier v Racing 92
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Everton v Brighton & Hove
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 3.45pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Metz
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 4.55pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.20pm
Vancouver IRB Rugby Sevens
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Getafe v Levante
(5.30) Sevilla v Valencia (deferred)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Innisbrook Valspar Championship
WINTER PARALYMPICS Channel 4, 6pm-7pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.45) Eredivisie: Willem II v PSV Eindhoven
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 7pm-3am, 4.30am-6.30am
WTA Indian Wells (day 4)
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-5am
ATP Indian Wells (day 3)
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Verona v Chievo
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Malaga v Barcelona
RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 7.55pm
(8.00) Women: France v England
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11pm
(11.00) MLS: Chicago Fire v Sporting Kansas City
SUNDAY (Mar 11th)
WINTER PARALYMPICS Channel 4, 0.30am-5am, 8am-9am
Korea Including 15km cross country
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Oklahoma Spurs @ Thunder
BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 2am
Carson Oscar Valdez v Scott Quigg
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9.30am
DLF GC Indian Open
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
2nd Test, D3 South Africa v Australia
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 8.45am-11am, 3.15pm-5pm, 6.15pm-9pm
Day 3 Gibraltar Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(11.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Real Sociedad
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.15am
(12.00) NL Wrexham v Chester
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Stade Francais v Castres
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Fiorentina v Benevento
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.00) SP: Rangers v Celtic
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Arsenal v Watford
(4.00) Bournemouth v Tottenham
RUGBY RTE 2 from 12.30pm
(1.00) Women: Ireland v Scotland
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
(1.00) A-W Cup: Exeter v Newcastle
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3.30pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 5: To Filottrano
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(1.30) Eredivisie: Ajax v Heerenveen
(3.45) Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Hurling & football league action
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: Juventus v Udinese
RUGBY TV3 from 2pm
BBC 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) 6N: Wales v Italy
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.15pm
(2.30) C: Nottingham Forest v Derby Co
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Stuttgart v Rb Leipzig
(5.00) Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Arena, 2.30pm
Show Jumping Dutch Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v Caen
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.20pm
Vancouver IRB Rugby Sevens
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-10pm
Florida Valspar Championship
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Genoa v AC Milan
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Las Palmas v Villarreal
(7.45) Athletic Bilbao v Leganes
TENNIS BT Sport 2, 6pm-2am, 3.30am-5.30am
WTA Indian Wells (day 5)
WINTER PARALYMPICS Channel 4, 6pm-7pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-4am
ATP Indian Wells (day 4)
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
(7.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v DC United
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Napoli
NBA BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Minnesota Warriors @ Timberwolves
SOCCER ESPN from 8pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Toulouse v Marseille
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: New York City v LA Galaxy
GAA RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pms
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
LA Cavaliers @ Lakers