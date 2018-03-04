Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday–Sunday, March 5th – March 11th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (March 5th)

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
(3.00) SC: St Michael’s v Belvedere

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Main from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55
(8.00) LL: Celta Vigo v Las Palmas

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

RUGBY RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

TUESDAY (March 6th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from midnight
Cleveland Pistons @ Cavaliers

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
(3.00) LSSC: St Mary’s v Blackrock

SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: PSG (1) v Real Madrid (3)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Liverpool (5) Porto (0)

SOCCER Sky Sports Main from 7.30pm
(7.45) CT: Shrewsbury´ v Yeovil

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30
4th ODI New Zealand v England

WEDNESDAY (March 7th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Oklahoma Rockets @ Thunder

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Spurs (2) v Juventus (2)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Man City (4) v Basel (0)

SOCCER Sky Sports Main from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Leeds Utd v Wolves

THURSDAY (Mar 8th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm
Florida Valspar Championship

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
(6.00) EL: AC Milan v Arsenal

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 8pm
BT Sport 3 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Marseille v At Bilbao

FRIDAY (Mar 9th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Minnesota Celtics @ Timberwolves
Oakland Spurs @ Warriors

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm
Palm Harbor Valspar Championship

RUGBY RTÉ 2 from 7pm
(7.15) U20s: Ireland v Scotland

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) Cup: Bath v Northampton

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(8.00) AL: Dundalk v Cork City

SOCCER Sky Sports Main from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: Hibernian v Hearts

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30
5th ODI New Zealand v England

SATURDAY (Mar 10th)

WINTER PARALYMPICS Channel 4, 0.30am-9am
Korea Including downhill skiing & wheelchair curling

BOXING BoxNation from 2am
Oklahoma Regis Prograis v Julius Indongo

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Hurricanes v Crusaders
(8.45) Reds v Bulls

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 7.25am
ICC WCQ West Indies v Ireland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-noon
Delhi Indian Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
2nd Test, D2 South Africa v Australia

SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 8.30am-8.30pm
Day 2 Gibraltar Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Liverpool

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Eibar v Real Madrid

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

RUGBY TV3 from 1pm
UTV from 1.25pm
BBC 1 from 4pm
(2.15) 6N: Ireland v Scotland
(4.45) France v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3.30pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 4: To Sasso Tetto

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Sharks v Sunwolves
(3.15) Lions v Blues

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Park Including the Imperial Cup

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Montpellier v Racing 92

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Everton v Brighton & Hove

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 3.45pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Metz

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 4.55pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.20pm
Vancouver IRB Rugby Sevens

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Getafe v Levante
(5.30) Sevilla v Valencia (deferred)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Innisbrook Valspar Championship

WINTER PARALYMPICS Channel 4, 6pm-7pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.45) Eredivisie: Willem II v PSV Eindhoven

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 7pm-3am, 4.30am-6.30am
WTA Indian Wells (day 4)

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-5am
ATP Indian Wells (day 3)

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Verona v Chievo

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Malaga v Barcelona

RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 7.55pm
(8.00) Women: France v England

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11pm
(11.00) MLS: Chicago Fire v Sporting Kansas City

SUNDAY (Mar 11th)

WINTER PARALYMPICS Channel 4, 0.30am-5am, 8am-9am
Korea Including 15km cross country

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Oklahoma Spurs @ Thunder

BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 2am
Carson Oscar Valdez v Scott Quigg

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9.30am
DLF GC Indian Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
2nd Test, D3 South Africa v Australia

SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 8.45am-11am, 3.15pm-5pm, 6.15pm-9pm
Day 3 Gibraltar Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(11.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Real Sociedad

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.15am
(12.00) NL Wrexham v Chester

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Stade Francais v Castres

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Fiorentina v Benevento

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.00) SP: Rangers v Celtic

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Arsenal v Watford
(4.00) Bournemouth v Tottenham

RUGBY RTE 2 from 12.30pm
(1.00) Women: Ireland v Scotland

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
(1.00) A-W Cup: Exeter v Newcastle

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3.30pm
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 5: To Filottrano

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(1.30) Eredivisie: Ajax v Heerenveen
(3.45) Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Hurling & football league action

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: Juventus v Udinese

RUGBY TV3 from 2pm
BBC 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) 6N: Wales v Italy

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.15pm
(2.30) C: Nottingham Forest v Derby Co

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Stuttgart v Rb Leipzig
(5.00) Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Arena, 2.30pm
Show Jumping Dutch Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v Caen

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.20pm
Vancouver IRB Rugby Sevens

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-10pm
Florida Valspar Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Genoa v AC Milan

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Las Palmas v Villarreal
(7.45) Athletic Bilbao v Leganes

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 6pm-2am, 3.30am-5.30am
WTA Indian Wells (day 5)

WINTER PARALYMPICS Channel 4, 6pm-7pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-4am
ATP Indian Wells (day 4)

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
(7.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v DC United

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Napoli

NBA BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Minnesota Warriors @ Timberwolves

SOCCER ESPN from 8pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Toulouse v Marseille

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: New York City v LA Galaxy

GAA RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pms
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
LA Cavaliers @ Lakers

