British boxer Scott Westgarth dies after winning bout

31-year-old light heavyweight collapsed in dressing room after English title eliminator
Scott Westgarth collapsed in his dressing room following an English title eliminator in Doncaster. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Scott Westgarth collapsed in his dressing room following an English title eliminator in Doncaster. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

 

The boxer Scott Westgarth has died in hospital after winning an English title eliminator against Dec Spelman in Doncaster.

The 31-year-old light heavyweight collapsed in his dressing room at The Dome on Saturday following his victory on points over 10 rounds against Spelman.

Stefy Bull, his promoter, said on Twitter: “To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words. RIP lad thoughts go out to your family and your team, it’s been the hardest few days I’ve had to endure.”

Westgarth suffered a knockdown in the fight but finished victorious and appeared to be in pain as he took part in post-match interviews. He then fell ill, leading to the cancellation of the night’s other bouts.

His devastated opponent Spelman paid tribute to Westgarth. He tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words. I’ll continue to pray for Scott’s family and the people close to him rest easy my friend.”

Westgarth, who was considered the underdog for the bout with Spelman, had a record before the fight of six wins, two losses and a draw.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.