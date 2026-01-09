Gavin Coombes revisits famous Toulon triumph in hope of inspiring repeat feat

Munster's Gavin Coombes comes up against Juan Pedro Bernasconi and Francisco Moreno during a match against Argentina XV at Thomond Park last November. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

The last time Gavin Coombes lined out for his first rugby club, Skibbereen, was at the end of sixth year in Bandon Grammar when he played a county cup final against Crosshaven.

Beating arch local rivals Clonakilty might have been a more divine sendoff in the final than Crosshaven, but Skibbereen won the cup.

It was a decent ending to junior rugby and remains pleasantly stuck in Coombes’s head. Scratch the Munster in Coombes and Skibbereen rugby is under the surface.

His dad Eric played for the club and then coached. Many of his uncles and his cousins played too. His older brother Kevin still plays, while his other brother Liam now plays in Australia.

“He (Liam) has joined the masses down there,” says Coombes. “He went down and played the Shute Shield, won it with Warringah – the Rats. That’s north Sydney.

“He went down there, played the last seven games of the season. They won it and he’s working now and deciding if he’s going to play again this year or not.

“Unfortunately, his body just didn’t hold up while he was here and he didn’t get an opportunity. But he’s loving it down there.”

With the Olympic rowers and rugby, Skibbereen punches above its weight across Irish sport. As might be expected, everything is intertwined.

Skibbereen rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are double Olympic gold medallists while Gary O’Donovan and brother Paul won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Aoife Casey, daughter of national coach Dominic, and Margaret Cremen, also competed in the Paris Olympics in 2024, placing fifth. But Coombes was never tempted.

“They’re first cousins of mine, Gary and Paul (O’Donovan),” he says. “But I never rowed, no, thank God. I don’t know if I’d be any good at it. I’m a bit heavy for it.”

Maybe not, but he is grateful and proud of where the rugby club put him. His career path arced from Skibbereen towards Munster and Ireland.

“Great memories,” he says. “Like I said, beating each other (brothers) up on the sideline of the Skib Junior Games and dreaming of playing for Munster. A huge influence on my career and I still run in there whenever I’ve off-season or downtime.

“In fairness, the rugby club’s been going very strong there for years. There’s a lot of good volunteers there and a lot of people doing a lot of work with the underage system. The facilities are second to none in terms of clubs in the country.

“But yeah, the rowing is big down there. I think sport in general in west Cork is huge.”

It is a story that repeats itself all over the country and across codes. Family ties and the nurture of local clubs is a narrative that never really ends.

When Munster played Toulon two seasons ago, Coombes’s parents, Eric and Regina, travelled to the south of France to support. It was their first time at a Champions Cup away game.

They are travelling again this weekend for the Sunday afternoon match against Toulon at Stade Mayol.

Simon Zebo (centre) after scoring Munster's second try against Toulon in a Champions Cup clash at Stade Mayol, Toulon, in January 2024. Photograph: Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images

“It was class. My parents, they loved it,” he says. “They’ve always been massive Munster fans and I guess they were looking for an excuse to go over at some stage. I remember we walked to the stadium. It was a lovely day over there, the sun shining.

“I had a spasm the whole day before, so I had a lot of heat on my back, which didn’t help with the temperature. But no, it was classic – an iconic ground.

“They’ve got a crowd that are loud and get behind them. We had some memorable moments like [Simon] Zebo’s try, getting five points over there. So, it was one of those special away days for us.”

Munster won 29-18 that time out with a backrow of Peter O’Mahony at six, John Hodnett at openside and Coombes playing number 8. With O’Mahony’s retirement along with Murray and Dave Kilcoyne, a significant body of rugby intelligence has been lost to the squad.

Still, while he is not blind to the team’s failures last weekend in Belfast, Coombes sees a season that could yet rise to meet Munster. Toulon is a chance to straighten the squad up for the rest of the season, each weekend a chance to reinvent.

“Every weekend you play is an opportunity to show what you’re about,” he says. “Every weekend we’re playing against international quality backrows, so I’m always looking across the way, wanting to win the battle against my opposition number.

“They (Toulon) are going well again this year at home and they’ve strengthened. They’ve brought in a lot of experience and big names.

“But we won’t fear anyone.”

From west Cork, that’s a given.