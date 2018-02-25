Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday–Sunday, February 26th – March 4th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (Feb 26th)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-noon, 12.45pm-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-8pm
Cardiff Welsh Open

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Cagliari v Napoli

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Levante v Real Betis

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

RUGBY RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

TUESDAY (Feb 27th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 0.30am
New York Warriors @ Knicks

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-11pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-8pm
Cardiff Welsh Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6.55pm
(7.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Real Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: St Johnstone v Rangers

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) Shrewsbury Town v Yeovil Town

SOCCER BBC 1 from 8pm
(8.05) FA Cup: Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.30) La Liga: Girona v Celta Vigo

WEDNESDAY (Feb 28th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 0.30am
2nd ODI New Zealand v England

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.25pm, 7pm-8pm
Cardiff Welsh Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.25pm
(4.30) Cup: Juventus v Atalanta

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.30pm-8pm
Eurosport 1, 11.30pm-1am
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.30) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Valencia
(6.30) Getafe v Deportivo La Coruna
(6.30) Malaga v Sevilla
(8.30) Atletico Madrid v Leganes
(8.30) Eibar v Villarreal

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.45) Cup: Tottenham v Rochdale

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: Motherwell v Aberdeen

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm
(7.45) Cup: Lazio v AC Milan

THURSDAY (Mar 1st)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Washington Warriors @ Wizards
LA Rockets @ Clippers

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D1 South Africa v Australia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm
South Africa Tshwane Open

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-8pm
Cardiff Welsh Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.15pm-1am
Naucalpan WGC - Mexico Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.30pm-8.15pm
Eurosport 1, 11.30pm-1am
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.30) La Liga: Real Betis v Real Sociedad
(8.30) Alaves v Levante

ATHLETICS BBC 2, 7pm-9pm
Birmingham World Indoor Championships

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Exeter Premier League

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) PL: Arsenal v Manchester City

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Las Palmas v Barcelona

FRIDAY (Mar 2nd)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Cleveland 76ers @ Cavaliers

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Blues v Chiefs
(9.00) Reds v Brumbies

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test D2 South Africa v Australia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm
Waterkloof Tshwane Open

ATHLETICS BBC 2, 9am-1.45pm
Birmingham World Indoor Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(11.35) CSL: Guangzhou Evergrande v Guangzhou R&F

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.45am-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-7.30pm, 9.30pm-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open Quarter-finals

DARTS ITV4, noon-5pm, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
Minehead UK Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.15pm-1am
Naucalpan WGC - Mexico Championship

POOL Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-10pm
Gibraltar World Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6pm-8.45pm
Eurosport 1, 11.30pm-1am
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Harlequins v Bath

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Middlesbrough v Leeds Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) AL: Cork City v Bohemians

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
BBC Two Scotland v 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Munster

RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ulster v Glasgow

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) SC: Dundee Utd v St Mirren

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Monaco v Bordeaux

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.55pm
La Vegas IRB Rugby Sevens

SATURDAY (Mar 3rd)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 0.30am
3rd ODI New Zealand v England

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Washington Raptors @ Wizards

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 4.10am
(4.15) SR: Sunwolves v Melbourne Rebels
(6.35) Crusaders v Stormers

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9am
1st Test D3 South Africa v Australia

ATHLETICS BBC 2, 9.45am-1.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm
Birmingham World Indoor Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm
Pretoria CC Tshwane Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
Sky 1 from 12.30pm
(12.30) PL: Burnley v Everton

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) Cup: Celtic v Morton

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) NL: Boreham Wood v Macclesfield Town

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(12.00) La Liga: Villarreal v Girona
(5.30) Deportivo La Coruna v Eibar
(5.30) Leganes v Malaga
(5.30) Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao (deferred)

POOL Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm. 6pm-9.50pm
Gibraltar World Masters

DARTS ITV4, 12.30pm-5pm, 7pm-11.05pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-4.45pm
Minehead UK Open

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open Semi-finals

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Siena 175km Strade Bianche

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Sharks v Waratahs

TRIATHLON BBC 1, 1.15pm-2.45pm
Abu Dhabi World Series

HORSE UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING From Doncaster

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter v Saracens

CYCLING BBC 1, 2.45pm-4.30pm
Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.45pm
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Tottenham v Huddersfield Town

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3pm
(3.15) Pro14: Scarlets v Leinster
(5.35) Cheetahs v Connacht

RUGBY Sky Sports Action Red Button
(3.15) SR: Bulls v Lions

TENNIS Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-5pm
ATP Final from Dubai

GAA eir Sport 1 from 4.45pm
(5.00) Women’s football: Dublin v Kerry

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Mexico City WGC - Mexico Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Liverpool v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Wolverhampton v Reading

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Rb Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven v FC Utrecht
(7.45) NAC Breda v Feyenoord

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6pm
(6.00) MLS: Toronto FC v Columbus Crew

GAA eir Sport 1 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Tyrone v Donegal

GAA eir Sport 2 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Dublin v Kerry

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.00) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Dijon

BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
Sheffield Lenroy Thomas v David Allen
Gamal Yafai v Gavin McDonnell
Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Napoi v Roma

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Real Madrid v Getafe

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 9.50pm
La Vegas IRB Rugby Sevens

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Mar 4th)

TENNIS BT Sport 1, midnight-2.30am
WTA Final from Acapulco

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 0.30am
(0.30) MLS: Orlando City v DC United

NBA BT Sport 3 from 1.30am
Houston Celtics @ Rockets

BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 2am
New York Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz

UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
Nevada Cris Cyborg v Yana Junitskaya

TENNIS Sky Sports Mix, 3am-5am
ATP Final from Acapulco

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st D4 South Africa v Australia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm
Waterkloof Tshwane Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Levante v Espanyol

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Oyonnax v Stade Francais
(3.50) Clermont Auvergne v La Rochelle

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.00) L1: Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Genoa v Cagliari

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Brighton & Hove v Arsenal
(4.00) Manchester City v Chelsea

POOL Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 6pm-10pm
Gibraltar World Masters

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.30pm-10pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open Final

DARTS ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11.05pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-4.45pm
Minehead UK Open

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA football & hurling league action

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(1.30) Eredivisie: Vitesse Arnhem v Ajax

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Sampdoria

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Cologne v Stuttgart
(5.00) Freiburg v Bayern Munich

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) B: Worcester v Leicester

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4pm
Paris-Nice Stage 1: To Meudon

ATHLETICS BBC 2, 2.45pm-6pm
Birmingham World Indoor Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
(5.30) Real Sociedad v Alaves

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Clermont v La Rochelle

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4pm
(4.15) Cup: Rangers v Falkirk

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Montpellier v Lyon

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight
NaucalpanWGC - Mexico Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.15pm
La Vegas IRB Rugby Sevens

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: AC Milan v Inter Milan

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Valencia v Real Betis

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Nantes

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 8pm-9.45pm
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships

NBA BT Sport 1 from 8.30pm
Atlanta Suns @ Hawks

GAA RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

