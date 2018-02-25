Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday–Sunday, February 26th – March 4th
MONDAY (Feb 26th)
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-noon, 12.45pm-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-8pm
Cardiff Welsh Open
SOCCER RTÉ 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Cagliari v Napoli
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Levante v Real Betis
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues
RUGBY RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head
TUESDAY (Feb 27th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 0.30am
New York Warriors @ Knicks
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-11pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-8pm
Cardiff Welsh Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6.55pm
(7.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Real Madrid
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: St Johnstone v Rangers
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) Shrewsbury Town v Yeovil Town
SOCCER BBC 1 from 8pm
(8.05) FA Cup: Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.30) La Liga: Girona v Celta Vigo
WEDNESDAY (Feb 28th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 0.30am
2nd ODI New Zealand v England
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.25pm, 7pm-8pm
Cardiff Welsh Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.25pm
(4.30) Cup: Juventus v Atalanta
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.30pm-8pm
Eurosport 1, 11.30pm-1am
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.30) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Valencia
(6.30) Getafe v Deportivo La Coruna
(6.30) Malaga v Sevilla
(8.30) Atletico Madrid v Leganes
(8.30) Eibar v Villarreal
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.45) Cup: Tottenham v Rochdale
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: Motherwell v Aberdeen
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.40pm
(7.45) Cup: Lazio v AC Milan
THURSDAY (Mar 1st)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Washington Warriors @ Wizards
LA Rockets @ Clippers
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D1 South Africa v Australia
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm
South Africa Tshwane Open
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-8pm
Cardiff Welsh Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.15pm-1am
Naucalpan WGC - Mexico Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.30pm-8.15pm
Eurosport 1, 11.30pm-1am
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.30) La Liga: Real Betis v Real Sociedad
(8.30) Alaves v Levante
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 7pm-9pm
Birmingham World Indoor Championships
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm
Exeter Premier League
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) PL: Arsenal v Manchester City
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Las Palmas v Barcelona
FRIDAY (Mar 2nd)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Cleveland 76ers @ Cavaliers
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
(6.35) SR: Blues v Chiefs
(9.00) Reds v Brumbies
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test D2 South Africa v Australia
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm
Waterkloof Tshwane Open
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 9am-1.45pm
Birmingham World Indoor Championships
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(11.35) CSL: Guangzhou Evergrande v Guangzhou R&F
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.45am-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-7.30pm, 9.30pm-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open Quarter-finals
DARTS ITV4, noon-5pm, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
Minehead UK Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.15pm-1am
Naucalpan WGC - Mexico Championship
POOL Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-10pm
Gibraltar World Masters
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6pm-8.45pm
Eurosport 1, 11.30pm-1am
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Harlequins v Bath
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Middlesbrough v Leeds Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen
SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) AL: Cork City v Bohemians
RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
BBC Two Scotland v 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Munster
RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ulster v Glasgow
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) SC: Dundee Utd v St Mirren
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants
SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Monaco v Bordeaux
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.55pm
La Vegas IRB Rugby Sevens
SATURDAY (Mar 3rd)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 0.30am
3rd ODI New Zealand v England
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Washington Raptors @ Wizards
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 4.10am
(4.15) SR: Sunwolves v Melbourne Rebels
(6.35) Crusaders v Stormers
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9am
1st Test D3 South Africa v Australia
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 9.45am-1.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm
Birmingham World Indoor Championships
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm
Pretoria CC Tshwane Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
Sky 1 from 12.30pm
(12.30) PL: Burnley v Everton
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) Cup: Celtic v Morton
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) NL: Boreham Wood v Macclesfield Town
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(12.00) La Liga: Villarreal v Girona
(5.30) Deportivo La Coruna v Eibar
(5.30) Leganes v Malaga
(5.30) Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao (deferred)
POOL Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm. 6pm-9.50pm
Gibraltar World Masters
DARTS ITV4, 12.30pm-5pm, 7pm-11.05pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-4.45pm
Minehead UK Open
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-11.30pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open Semi-finals
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm
Siena 175km Strade Bianche
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.05) SR: Sharks v Waratahs
TRIATHLON BBC 1, 1.15pm-2.45pm
Abu Dhabi World Series
HORSE UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING From Doncaster
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter v Saracens
CYCLING BBC 1, 2.45pm-4.30pm
Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.45pm
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Tottenham v Huddersfield Town
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3pm
(3.15) Pro14: Scarlets v Leinster
(5.35) Cheetahs v Connacht
RUGBY Sky Sports Action Red Button
(3.15) SR: Bulls v Lions
TENNIS Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-5pm
ATP Final from Dubai
GAA eir Sport 1 from 4.45pm
(5.00) Women’s football: Dublin v Kerry
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Mexico City WGC - Mexico Championship
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Liverpool v Newcastle Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Wolverhampton v Reading
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Rb Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven v FC Utrecht
(7.45) NAC Breda v Feyenoord
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6pm
(6.00) MLS: Toronto FC v Columbus Crew
GAA eir Sport 1 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Tyrone v Donegal
GAA eir Sport 2 from 6.50pm
(7.00) FL: Dublin v Kerry
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.00) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Dijon
BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
Sheffield Lenroy Thomas v David Allen
Gamal Yafai v Gavin McDonnell
Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Napoi v Roma
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Real Madrid v Getafe
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 9.50pm
La Vegas IRB Rugby Sevens
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Mar 4th)
TENNIS BT Sport 1, midnight-2.30am
WTA Final from Acapulco
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 0.30am
(0.30) MLS: Orlando City v DC United
NBA BT Sport 3 from 1.30am
Houston Celtics @ Rockets
BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 2am
New York Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz
UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
Nevada Cris Cyborg v Yana Junitskaya
TENNIS Sky Sports Mix, 3am-5am
ATP Final from Acapulco
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st D4 South Africa v Australia
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm
Waterkloof Tshwane Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Levante v Espanyol
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Oyonnax v Stade Francais
(3.50) Clermont Auvergne v La Rochelle
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.00) L1: Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Genoa v Cagliari
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Brighton & Hove v Arsenal
(4.00) Manchester City v Chelsea
POOL Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 6pm-10pm
Gibraltar World Masters
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.30pm-10pm
BBC Two Wales, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm
Cardiff Welsh Open Final
DARTS ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11.05pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-4.45pm
Minehead UK Open
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA football & hurling league action
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(1.30) Eredivisie: Vitesse Arnhem v Ajax
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Sampdoria
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Cologne v Stuttgart
(5.00) Freiburg v Bayern Munich
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) B: Worcester v Leicester
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4pm
Paris-Nice Stage 1: To Meudon
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 2.45pm-6pm
Birmingham World Indoor Championships
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
(5.30) Real Sociedad v Alaves
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Clermont v La Rochelle
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4pm
(4.15) Cup: Rangers v Falkirk
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Montpellier v Lyon
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight
NaucalpanWGC - Mexico Championship
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.15pm
La Vegas IRB Rugby Sevens
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: AC Milan v Inter Milan
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Valencia v Real Betis
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Nantes
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 8pm-9.45pm
Apeldoorn UCI Track Cycling World Championships
NBA BT Sport 1 from 8.30pm
Atlanta Suns @ Hawks
GAA RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2