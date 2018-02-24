Tipperary and Conor Sweeney outclass Meath

Tipperary 2-15 Meath 1-10

Conor Sweeney led the way as Tipperary got their Division Two campaign back on track with a deserved eight points win at Semple Stadium.

The Ballyporeen clubman landed 0-9 as they got their first win since the opening night success in Cork.

But it’s a second defeat of the campaign for Meath and Andy McEntee’s men were never ahead in Thurles.

Tipperary produced a superb second quarter to open up a 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead.

They some good opportunities with some good passing movements, with Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan kicking excellent points to lead by 0-8 to 0-4 on the half hour.

James McEntee gave Meath hope with a point but Tipperary landed a big blow just before the break when Quinlivan blasted to the roof of the net to leave them six points ahead at the break.

Meath made a blistering start to the second half with McKeever pointing a free and then James McEntee and Reilly quickly added points to cut the gap to 1-8 to 0-8 after 38 minutes.

But Tipperary hit back and Bill Maher soloed in from the left before drilling the ball low to the net and they never looked back after that, although Bryan Menton got in for a late Meath goal.

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; A Campbell, S O’Connell, K Fahey; J Meagher, R Kiely, J Feehan; L Casey (0-1), S O’Brien (0-1); B Fox, J Keane (0-1), L McGrath (0-1); C Sweeney (0-9, 0-6 frees), B Maher (1-0), M Quinlivan (1-1).

Subs: P Codd for O’Connell (36 mins), L Boland for Fahey (61 mins), G Hannigan for O’Brien (66 mins), S Carey (0-1) for McGrath (70 mins).

MEATH: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, D Keegan; D O’Neill, M Burke, S McEntee; B Menton (1-0), H Rooney; J McEntee (0-2), G Reilly (0-2), E Wallace; S Tobin (0-1), P McKeever (0-4, 0-4 frees), C O’Sullivan.

Subs: B Power for O’Neill (29 mins), B McMahon for Tobin (34 mins), D Lenihan for O’Sullivan (52 mins), A Flanagan for Rooney (57 mins), T O’Reilly (0-1) for McKeever (57 mins), B Conlon for S McEntee (68 mins).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).