Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Tuesday, Jan 2nd – Sunday, Jan 7th
TUESDAY (Jan 2nd)
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8.30am-2.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-8.30pm
ATP Qatar Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Swansea City v Tottenham
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) Cup: Napoli v Atalanta
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-0.15am
Highlights Match of the Day
WEDNESDAY (Jan 3rd)
NBA BT Sport 3 from midnight
Cleveland Trail Blazers @ Cavaliers
NFL BBC 2, 0.15am-1.05am
Discussion This Week
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 5.55am
3rd T20 New Zealand v West Indies
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 11am-12.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-8.30pm
ATP Qatar Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) PL: Arsenal v Chelsea
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) Cup: Juventus v Torino
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 10.30pm
5th Test, D1 Australia v England
THURSDAY (Jan 4th)
NBA ESPN from 1am
Boston Cavaliers @ Celtics
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8.30am-12.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-8.30pm
ATP Qatar Open Quarter-finals
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(8.00) PL: Tottenham v West Ham Utd
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 11pm-3am
Hawaii Tournament of Champions
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
5th Test, D2 Australia v England
FRIDAY (Jan 5th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Houston Warriors @ Rockets
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.25am
1st Test, D1 South Africa v India
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 11am-1.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-5.30pm, 8.30pm-11pm
ATP Qatar Open Semi-finals
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Chievo v Udinese
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Worcester v Bath
RUGBY BBC Two Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Scarlets v Dragons
SOCCER BBC 1 from 7.30pm
(7.55) Cup: Everton v Liverpool
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Fiorentina v Inter Milan
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
1st ODI New Zealand v Pakistan
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am
Kapalua Resort Tournament of Champions
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
5th Test, D3 Australia v England
SATURDAY (Jan 6th)
NBA BT Sport 3 from 0.30am
Boston Timberwolves @ Celtics
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-1pm
Perth Hopman Cup final
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.25am
1st Test, D2 South Africa v India
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Torino v Bologna
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Getafe
SOCCER BBC 1 from 12.15pm
(12.45) Cup: Fleetwood Town v Leicester City
DARTS Channel 4, 12.45pm-5.30pm
BT Sport 3, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Lakeside BDO World Championship
HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING From Sandown & Wincanton
RUGBY Sky Sports from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Bordeaux-Begles v Lyon
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 2.50pm
(3.00) Cup: Exeter City v West Brom
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 2.50pm
(3.00) Cup: Manchester City v Burnley
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.45pm
(3.00) EP: Northampton v Gloucester
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 3pm-5pm
ATP Qatar Open Final
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3pm
(3.15) Pro14: Ospreys v Cardiff Blues
RUGBY BBC Alba from 3.25pm
(3.30) Pro14: Zebre v Glasgow
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5pm
BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.00) Serie A: AS Roma v Atalanta
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.30) Cup: Norwich v Chelsea
RUGBY TG4 from 5.20pm
BBC 2 from 5.30pm
Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm
(5.35) Pro14: Leinster v Ulster
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Las Palmas v Eibar
(7.45) Sevilla v Real Betis
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button (5.30)
(deferred) La Liga: Valencia v Girona
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Cagliari v Juventus
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Montpellier v Stade Francais
RUGBY TG4 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Pro14: Munster v Connacht
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight
Hawaii Tournament of Champions
NBA ESPN from 8.30pm
LA Warriors @ Clippers
NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm
TBA Wild Card Round - Games 1 & 2
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-0.05am
Highlights Match of the Day
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
5th Test, D4 Australia v England
SUNDAY (Jan 7th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.25am
1st Test, D3 South Africa v India
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
(11.00) La Liga: Leganes v Real Sociedad
DARTS Channel 4, 12.30pm-5.30pm
BT Sport 3, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Lakeside BDO World Championship
SOCCER BBC 1 from 1.40pm
(2.00) Cup: Shrewsbury Town v West Ham Utd
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Wasps v Saracens
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Barcelona v Levante
(5.30) Athletic Bilbao v Alaves
(7.45) Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
(4.00) Cup: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
GAA TG4, 3.35pm-4.35pm
Repeat 2017 Women’s SFC final
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Villarreal v Deportivo La Coruna
NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm
TBA Wild Card Round - Games 3 & 4
NBA BT Sport 2 from 8.30pm
Miami Jazz @ Heat
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am
Kapalua Tournament of Champions
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
5th Test, D5 Australia v England