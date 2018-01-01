Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Tuesday, Jan 2nd – Sunday, Jan 7th

Damian Cullen

 

TUESDAY (Jan 2nd)

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8.30am-2.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-8.30pm
ATP Qatar Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Swansea City v Tottenham

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) Cup: Napoli v Atalanta

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-0.15am
Highlights Match of the Day

WEDNESDAY (Jan 3rd)

NBA BT Sport 3 from midnight
Cleveland Trail Blazers @ Cavaliers

NFL BBC 2, 0.15am-1.05am
Discussion This Week

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 5.55am
3rd T20 New Zealand v West Indies

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 11am-12.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-8.30pm
ATP Qatar Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) PL: Arsenal v Chelsea

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) Cup: Juventus v Torino

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 10.30pm
5th Test, D1 Australia v England

THURSDAY (Jan 4th)

NBA ESPN from 1am
Boston Cavaliers @ Celtics

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8.30am-12.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-8.30pm
ATP Qatar Open Quarter-finals

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(8.00) PL: Tottenham v West Ham Utd

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 11pm-3am
Hawaii Tournament of Champions

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
5th Test, D2 Australia v England

FRIDAY (Jan 5th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Houston Warriors @ Rockets

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.25am
1st Test, D1 South Africa v India

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 11am-1.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-5.30pm, 8.30pm-11pm
ATP Qatar Open Semi-finals

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Chievo v Udinese

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Worcester v Bath

RUGBY BBC Two Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Scarlets v Dragons

SOCCER BBC 1 from 7.30pm
(7.55) Cup: Everton v Liverpool

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Fiorentina v Inter Milan

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
1st ODI New Zealand v Pakistan

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am
Kapalua Resort Tournament of Champions

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
5th Test, D3 Australia v England

SATURDAY (Jan 6th)

NBA BT Sport 3 from 0.30am
Boston Timberwolves @ Celtics

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-1pm
Perth Hopman Cup final

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.25am
1st Test, D2 South Africa v India

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Torino v Bologna

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.55am
(12.00) La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Getafe

SOCCER BBC 1 from 12.15pm
(12.45) Cup: Fleetwood Town v Leicester City

DARTS Channel 4, 12.45pm-5.30pm
BT Sport 3, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Lakeside BDO World Championship

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING From Sandown & Wincanton

RUGBY Sky Sports from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Bordeaux-Begles v Lyon

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 2.50pm
(3.00) Cup: Exeter City v West Brom

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 2.50pm
(3.00) Cup: Manchester City v Burnley

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.45pm
(3.00) EP: Northampton v Gloucester

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 3pm-5pm
ATP Qatar Open Final

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3pm
(3.15) Pro14: Ospreys v Cardiff Blues

RUGBY BBC Alba from 3.25pm
(3.30) Pro14: Zebre v Glasgow

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5pm
BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.00) Serie A: AS Roma v Atalanta

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.30) Cup: Norwich v Chelsea

RUGBY TG4 from 5.20pm
BBC 2 from 5.30pm
Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm
(5.35) Pro14: Leinster v Ulster

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Las Palmas v Eibar
(7.45) Sevilla v Real Betis

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button (5.30)
(deferred) La Liga: Valencia v Girona

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Cagliari v Juventus

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Montpellier v Stade Francais

RUGBY TG4 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Pro14: Munster v Connacht

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight
Hawaii Tournament of Champions

NBA ESPN from 8.30pm
LA Warriors @ Clippers

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm
TBA Wild Card Round - Games 1 & 2

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-0.05am
Highlights Match of the Day

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
5th Test, D4 Australia v England

SUNDAY (Jan 7th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.25am
1st Test, D3 South Africa v India

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
(11.00) La Liga: Leganes v Real Sociedad

DARTS Channel 4, 12.30pm-5.30pm
BT Sport 3, 6.45pm-11.15pm
Lakeside BDO World Championship

SOCCER BBC 1 from 1.40pm
(2.00) Cup: Shrewsbury Town v West Ham Utd

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Wasps v Saracens

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Barcelona v Levante
(5.30) Athletic Bilbao v Alaves
(7.45) Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
(4.00) Cup: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

GAA TG4, 3.35pm-4.35pm
Repeat 2017 Women’s SFC final

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.30) La Liga: Villarreal v Deportivo La Coruna

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm
TBA Wild Card Round - Games 3 & 4

NBA BT Sport 2 from 8.30pm
Miami Jazz @ Heat

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am
Kapalua Tournament of Champions

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
5th Test, D5 Australia v England

