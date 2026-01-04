Tributes paid to ‘tireless social campaigner’ Sister Brigid Reynolds

Sr Brigid Reynolds and Fr Seán Healy at a reception to mark their retirement as joint CEOs of Social Justice Ireland in 2023. Sr Brigid died on Saturday, aged 82. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Sister Brigid Reynolds, the co-founder and former co-chief executive of Social Justice Ireland, has died aged 82, the organisation said.

A statement said: “Sr Brigid’s life and work serve as an example of dedicated commitment to human dignity, social justice and the common good.

“Brigid’s steadfast advocacy combined academic expertise and moral conviction.”

Born and raised on a farm near Mohill, Co Leitrim, Sr Brigid was educated with the Marist Sisters in Carrick-on-Shannon and graduated with a science degree from University College Dublin.

She entered the Marist Sisters religious order and worked as a teacher and lecturer in northern Nigeria.

She returned to Ireland in 1980 and a year later was recruited by the Conference of Religious of Ireland (CORI), where she spent 25 years leading its Justice Commission with Fr Seán Healy.

In 2009, the pair co-founded Social Justice Ireland, a secular organisation that focuses on social justice, sustainable development and equitable economic policies.

They ran the organisation together before retiring in 2023.

The following year, Sr Brigid was awarded an honorary doctorate from South East Technological University (SETU) in acknowledgement of her “lifelong dedication to social justice and the empowerment of marginalised communities”.

She died on Saturday night, 10 days before her 83rd birthday.

The organisation’s chief executive John McGeady said: “Brigid made an indelible mark on social justice advocacy in Ireland.

“Guided by a vision of society in which each person’s dignity is honoured, Brigid was dedicated to addressing inequality, poverty and social exclusion.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Brigid’s sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews, and to the Marist Sisters.”

Sr Brigid’s funeral will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Professor Tony Fahey, chairman of the board of Social Justice Ireland, said: “Brigid Reynolds was a leading member of that generation of men and women in the religious life in Ireland who, in the aftermath of the Second Vatican Council, brought a new energy, vision and range to the traditional Christian commitment to service of the poor and afflicted.

“She combined the spirituality of a religious vocation with the warmth of a deep human sympathy and the energy, skill and practicality of a tireless social campaigner.”