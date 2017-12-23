British relay world champion fails drugs test - reports

British sprinter Nigel Levine has allegedly failed a drugs test, according to reports in the English media.

The 28-year-old is understood to have tested positive for the banned asthma drug clenbuterol and is believed to be waiting for his B sample result.

Clenbuterol is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list because it is deemed performance-enhancing and can help weight loss.

UK Athletics do not comment on ongoing cases.

Levine, a 4x400 metre relay world champion, returned to training earlier this year after a serious motorbike accident with team-mate James Ellington in January.

He suffered a broken pelvis while Ellington also broke his pelvis and fractured his leg in two places when they were hit by a car.