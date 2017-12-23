British relay world champion fails drugs test - reports
Sprinter Nigel Levine has allegedly tested positive for banned asthma drug clenbuterol
Britain’s Nigel Levine runs with the baton in the men’s 4x400m relay at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Photograph: Getty Images
British sprinter Nigel Levine has allegedly failed a drugs test, according to reports in the English media.
The 28-year-old is understood to have tested positive for the banned asthma drug clenbuterol and is believed to be waiting for his B sample result.
Clenbuterol is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list because it is deemed performance-enhancing and can help weight loss.
UK Athletics do not comment on ongoing cases.
Levine, a 4x400 metre relay world champion, returned to training earlier this year after a serious motorbike accident with team-mate James Ellington in January.
He suffered a broken pelvis while Ellington also broke his pelvis and fractured his leg in two places when they were hit by a car.