Wildfire forces suspension of play at Wentworth Golf Club

Players, caddies and staff left the course, which had no spectators due to Covid-19

 

A wildfire at the side of Wentworth Golf Club forced the suspension of play in the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final. The blaze caused smoke to sweep across the Surrey course, leading to the area being evacuated by emergency services.

The fire had spread from Chobham Common, near to the golf course, and due to the dense population of trees, precaution was shown by organisers to ensure the safety of participants, as emergency services attempted to stop it spreading from just off the 10th hole of the West Course.

Players, caddies and staff left the course, which had no spectators because of rules relating to coronavirus.

Temperatures hit 36C in the south east of England on Friday, with Heathrow and Kew Gardens recording 36.4C (97.5F) on Friday, the highest on any day in August since 2003.

Alice Hewson was leading the competition by a shot from Charley Hull in the third round of the competition, with Elizabeth Young and Georgia Hall tied for third. The tournament is organised by Justin and Kate Rose, with the two previous rounds played on Wednesday and Thursday at North Hants and the Berkshire.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.