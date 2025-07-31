Georgia Hall says she feels ‘very lucky’ to have fiancé Paul Dunne as caddie for Women’s Open

It might even have been a relief to the organisers of this Women’s Open that, as shadows lengthened, Lottie Woad did not blast her way towards the front of the queue. Woad may well be the name on everyone’s lips but, on day two, she will barely feature on anybody’s screens.

Perhaps it is sign of this Major’s rapid growth that everyone wants more. Nonetheless, fans will find it unsatisfactory that, with daily television coverage only beginning at midday, Woad – plus Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko – will play the vast majority of her second round minus the eyeballs of anyone not in attendance at Royal Porthcawl, as they tee off at 8.09am.

This is now a recurring theme after Leona Maguire took to social media to point out her hole in one at the recent Evian Championship was not caught on camera.

Maguire finished even par for the day after an up-and-down round with four birdies and four bogeys. She is tied 51st, but is only five shots off the lead of Eri Okayama and Rio Takeda in a bunched leaderboard, and her 72 was matched by fellow Irishwoman Lauren Walsh. Meanwhile, Anna Foster struggled to a four-over-par 76.

Leona Maguire of Ireland looks on on the second green during the first round at Royal Porthcawl. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty

Georgia Hall is one under. The former champion has her fiancé Paul Dunne on the bag. A decade ago, Dunne led the Open Championship at St Andrews before injury and loss of form took hold. “That’s more a question for him I think,” said Hall when asked if Dunne will return to competitive golf. “Obviously right now he’s not playing and he’s just kind of supporting me which I am very grateful for. He’s a very good player. He doesn’t give himself enough credit. Obviously I’m not complaining, I feel very lucky to have him with me.”

Sky Sports, who screen the Women’s Open in the UK, have a partnership with the R&A which they understandably will not compromise by criticising this tournament’s officials. Insiders at the broadcaster insist they would be keen on extended live hours from next year. For that to happen, the R&A would need to bestow significant funds on European Tour Productions, who provide a world feed for television companies to use.

At Porthcawl, that coverage only begins at 12 o’clock. The R&A did increase the prize fund for 2025 by $250,000 and player facilities are a notable upgrade on the vast majority of women’s golf events; but what of seeing it to be it? The men’s Open coverage at Royal Portrush recently began at 6:30am on Thursday and Friday. The coverage should at least include Maguire, who is out at 12.43pm.

In the toughest of Thursday’s conditions, Woad signed for a level par 72. The highlight of the 21-year-old’s day at work was a converted birdie putt from off the green at the 6th. Another birdie, at the last, ensured she sits five from the lead. “It was okay, a bit mixed,” Woad said. “It was one of those rounds that could definitely have got away with me so I am happy with the way I hung in there.”

Mimi Rhodes has won three times already on this year’s Ladies European Tour, a matter that has been somewhat lost in fevered excitement over Woad. Rhodes served the latest notice of her ability with a 69. Rhodes can be added to the Friday morning blackout list, alas.

Ko’s title defence began with a one over par 73. The New Zealander was harmed by a birdie-free back nine of 38. Korda’s 70 felt notable. The world No 1 tied second in this event last year. Wales’s Darcey Harry and the Australian Minjee Lee were among those to match Korda’s score.

The Japanese otherwise dominate the early leaderboard. Okayama and Takeda posted matching 67s to head the field. Miyu Yamashita is one adrift, with the three under group including Shiho Kuwaki, Mao Saigo and Chisato Iwai. All of those players hail from Japan. - Guardian