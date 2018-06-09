US take early Curtis Cup advantage in New York

Only win for Britain and Ireland in foursomes came via Olivia Mehaffey and Lamb
Olivia Mehaffey on day one of the 2018 Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge in Scarsdale, New York. Photograph: Getty Images

Olivia Mehaffey on day one of the 2018 Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge in Scarsdale, New York. Photograph: Getty Images

 

A dominant foursomes display put the United States ahead of the Britain and Ireland team at the Curtis Cup after Friday’s play.

The US had a 2-1 lead after the four-balls, with Olivia Mehaffey (Ireland) and Sophie Lamb rallying from three down on the 12th to halve a point with Jennifer Kupcho and Lucy Li.

Americans Lilia Vu and Kristen Gillman took their match against Alice Hewson and Lily May Humphreys 4&3, while Paula Grant (Ireland) and Shannon McWilliam ended up all square with Lauren Stephenson and Sophia Schubert.

Grant and Humphreys took a one-shot lead in their foursomes against Stephenson and Gillman, but ended up going down 4&2, while six strokes on the 18th saw Hewson and Clyburn lose by two to Kupcho and Vu.

The only success for the Britain and Ireland team in the foursomes came from Mehaffey and Lamb who beat Galdiano and Lee 3&2 to put the US ahead 4-2 ahead of Saturday’s four-ball.

Mehaffey is a 20-year-old Irish amateur, on scholarship at Arizona State.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.