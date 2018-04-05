Tony Finau ‘optimistic’ after celebratory hole-in-one injury

Running backwards he popped his ankle out and back in during Masters par-three contest

Golfer Tony Finau dislocated his ankle during a hole-in-one celebration, and then popped it back into place and carried on. The American was playing in the pre-tournament par-three contest at the Masters. Video: Sky Sports

 

Tony Finau is optimistic of making his Masters debut after he suffered a sickening injury during the pre-tournament par-three contest.

Finau was running backwards in an enthusiastic celebration of a hole-in-one on the seventh when his left ankle buckled underneath him.

The 28-year-old then popped the dislocated ankle back into place and carried on, but declined to speak to reporters after leaving the ninth green.

X-rays later showed it was not broken, with the American waiting on the results of an MRI scan before deciding whether to go ahead with the tournament.

On Twitter, he said: “Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I’m optimistic.”

Finau is due to begin his first round at 17.43pm Irish time on Thursday.

