Two people dead after road collision in Co Waterford

Motorists were advised to avoid the Ballykinsella Crossroads/Pickardstown Cross areas following Saturday's fatal crash. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two people have died and two others have been injured in a collision on the outskirts of Waterford city.

The incident occurred at around midday on Saturday on the Tramore Road.

Emergency services responded to the crash and gardaí put traffic diversions in place close to the scene. Ambulance crews, fire services and gardaí were in attendance within minutes of the collision.

It is understood the two people injured in the collision were brought to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

Drivers were advised by gardaí to avoid the Ballykinsella Crossroads/Pickardstown Cross areas and to follow all diversion signage.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it and other emergency services were at the scene of a road traffic collision at Pickardstown.

“As this incident is ongoing, no further information at this time,” the statement added.