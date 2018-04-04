Added Time: The Masters special

There’s nothing like Masters week. And for as long as anyone can remember, there’s nothing like this particular Masters week. With so many of the Augusta regulars in such good form in the run-up to this year’s tournament, it feels like there’s no way we aren’t in for a classic.

Which can mean only one thing: Bonus Podcast.

Our golf correspondent Philip Reid joins us from the media centre at Augusta National and talks Tiger, Phil, Rory and the buzz that has electrified the place this year like no other. He also makes his pick for the green jacket - and it’s not one of the top five in the betting.

Listen to Added Time

Veteran caddie Colin Byrne is on Rafa Cabrera-Bello’s bag this year and has 25 years of experience inside the ropes at the tournament. He came into us before heading Stateside to share his insights, including his memories of the 2007 Masters when his man Retief Goosen was leading the tournament standing on the 12th tee on Sunday.

All this in your super extra bonus Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast