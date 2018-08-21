Tiger Woods still targeting place on US Ryder Cup team

Multi-Major winner already chosen by Jim Furyk as vice-captain for the event

Tiger Woods: “At the beginning of the year I told Jim I want to be a part of the team, not just as a vice-captain but as a player.” Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Tiger Woods has reiterated his desire to crown his year of redemption by winning a place on the US Ryder Cup team. Woods is preparing to feature in the FedEx Cup playoffs at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey having qualified for the event for the first time in five years.

It follows the 42-year-old’s spectacular return to form at the US PGA Championship earlier this month, when a final round 64 saw him finish second behind winner Brooks Koepka.

Woods has already been named as a vice-captain for the event, which is due to start in France at the end of next month, assisting captain Jim Furyk.

Woods said: “At the beginning of the year I told Jim I want to be a part of the team, not just as a vice-captain but as a player, and I’m close to making that happen. It’s been a long year and one of my goals was to make that team as one of the 12 best players, and I’m training for it.”

Woods believes his battling comeback from four back surgeries which threatened his future in the sport has endeared him to a new group of fans.

In a far cry from his early, dominant days on the tour, Woods’ return has exposed his vulnerabilities and contributed to what he describes as his “different” year.

“Everyone can relate to it because they’ve all gone through it – when you get to your 40s you’re feeling it,” he said. “I’ve struggled and I’ve had some back pain, I’ve been through four surgeries and I’m trying to work back and it’s been tough, and people understand that.

“I think people are more appreciative. They know I’m at the tail-end of my career. I don’t know how many years I’ve got left but I’m certain I’m not like I was when I was 22. At 42 it is a different ball-game.”

