For the new Tiger Woods, second place is far from first loser

Former world number one was more than giddy with runner-up spot at Bellerive

Philip Reid at Bellerive CC

Tiger Woods reacts after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo: Erik S Lesser/EPA

Tiger Woods reacts after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo: Erik S Lesser/EPA

 

For someone who detests losing, Tiger Woods – double fist-pumping the air as birdie putts dropped in the 100th US PGA Championship – was more than a little giddy with a runner-up finish. If anyone doubted his return, here was definitive proof of his comeback of comebacks: it’s been a long time since the final round of a Major championship was so raucous and, for that, Woods was the one who pushed all the buttons.

“It’s pretty apparent what a Tiger roar is versus anybody else,” admitted Justin Thomas, of how wild it got as Woods made a run at a 15th career Major title, his last coming at the 2008 US Open.

While Gary Woodland, paired alongside him, remarked: “It was awesome. In that atmosphere, there’s nothing like it, the energy in that place was unbelievable.”

Woods – fist-pumping, putter raised in that old trademark pose as the ball fell into the hole – was like his old self, which hardly seemed possible, even to himself, a year ago as he recovered from spinal fusion surgery. That was then, and this is now. Woods has almost certainly played his way into a Ryder Cup pick from USA captain Jim Furyk for next month’s match in Paris, and also raised expectations that, yes, he can win another Major.

Step by slow step, Woods – who was ranked 656th in the world at the end of 2017, but has now climbed to 26th – has got back to contending, if not yet winning, again. “This has been a process on building. I didn’t know when I was going to start this year and how many tournaments I was going to play, how well I was going to play. I didn’t know what swing I was going to use either. I’m in uncharted territory. Because no one’s ever had a fused spine hitting it like I’m hitting it.

“So I had to kind of figure this out on my own and it’s been really hard, it’s a lot harder than people think. And I’m just very pleased at what I’ve done so far and now to be part of the Ryder Cup conversation, going from where I’ve come from to now in the last year, it’s been pretty cool,” admitted Woods.

Wood’s final round 64 was the lowest finishing round of any Major he has played, this one a wild ride – he didn’t find a single fairway on his front nine – as he powers of recovery were more like one Houdini act followed by another. It gave him his best finish in a Major since his runner-up finish in the 2009 PGA to YE Yang at Hazeltine. But this was different, as he laid down a marker that he could yet again challenge Jack Nicklaus’s all-time record of 18 Major titles.

Woods was the one who inspired so many youngsters to take up the game when he was in his prime. “One of the reasons why you start playing the game. I started playing in the late ‘90s, early 2000s when Tiger was at his best. He has always been one of my heroes,” said Shane Lowry.

“He’s the greatest player to ever play the game, and to have the comeback that he’s having is incredible,” said Koepka.

Woods looks set to extend his golfing career, and to inspire more into the game.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.