Man charged with possession of €292,000 worth of cannabis

A man has appeared in court charged with possession of an estimated €292,000 worth of cannabis, which was seized during raids on properties in Limerick and Cork last Friday.

Peter Vodros (45) appeared before Limerick District Court accused of two offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Vodros, with an address at Main Street, Bruree, Co Limerick, is charged with possession of cannabis, including for sale or supply.

Garda Cormac Ryan, of the Divisional Drugs Unit at Henry Street Garda station, Limerick, gave evidence in court of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Vodros last Friday.

Gardaí allege they seized drugs worth a total of €310,600 as part of a Limerick Drugs Squad investigation when they raided houses in Bruree and Charleville last January 2nd.

The parties agreed to bail with conditions.

The accused agreed to sign on daily at a Garda station, reside at an address in Charleville, surrender any travel documents in his possession and not apply for new travel papers. Mr Vodros, represented by solicitor Sarah Ryan, agreed to obey a nightly curfew and to be contactable by gardaí at all times via a charged and credited mobile phone.

Judge Patricia Harney granted bail on these terms and remanded Mr Vodros to appear before Limerick District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on April 15th.

A woman arrested as part of the same inquiry last Friday was released without charge on Sunday pending a file to the DPP.