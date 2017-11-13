Shay’s Short Game: Annabel Wilson finishes fifth in the Algarve

Hopkins the youngest boys’ winner

England’s Max Hopkins was hailed as a “star in the making” after he etched his name into the Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championship history books in the Algarve. The 14-year-old became the youngest boys’ winner since the event was first held in 1985, while 15-year-old Annabell Fuller also triumphed over her elders with an emphatic 13-stroke victory in the girls’ competition where Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson finished fifth.

Incredibly, both trophy winners have three more years in the junior ranks. But while returning finalist Fuller, of Roehampton Golf Club, carded rounds of 71, 74 and a closing 70, the best girls’ round of the week, it was Hopkins’ debut performance that stood out for its fearless maturity.

Hopkins from Bishop’s Stortford, kept his nerve during the three-day event to post scores of 71, 72 and 71 on Quinta do Lago’s North Course to finish two-under par and three shots clear of runner-up Ben Jones from Brampton in Northamptonshire. Wilson shot 75, 79 and 80 for 234.

Grehan claims top prize

Tullamore’s Stuart Grehan claimed the top nett prize with a two-under 69 in the TaylorMade Winter Series at Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links.

The former Irish international, who turned professional recently, had a shot to spare over Grange four-handicapper Graham McDonnell with Royal Tara’s Sean Whelan third in perfect links conditions.

Dun Laoghaire’s Richard O’Donovan shot an even-par 71 and edged out Castle’s Ross McKeever for the gross thanks to a back nine of 35 with Castleknock’s Paul Coughlan third with a 72.

Des Smyth shot 73 while Kevin Le Blanc also shot a 73 with a double bogey at the 18th costing him a prize with reigning Irish Professional champion Tim Rice on four-over-par 75.

Smith in form at Druids Glen

Blainroe’s David Smith captured the third event of the Titleist sponsored Druids Glen Winter Series to leap into eighth place in the Order of Merit.

The three-handicapper had 38 points at the former Irish Open venue to win by four points from home player Simon Murphy and Carrickmines’ Rod Wood while Delgany’s Marc Nolan captured the gross with 34 points.

Druids Glen’s PGA professional Patrick Geraghty leads the Order of Merit on 45 from Nolan after three events.

Age no barrier to Maureen Kavanagh

Age is no barrier when it comes to playing golf and so it proved for 84 year-old Maureen Kavanagh at Castleknock Golf Club recently. Playing in the Licensed Vintners outing at Castleknock in a mixed team event Maureen had a hole in one at the par-three 11th hole. Maureen from Kavanagh’s, The Temple in Upper Dorset Street is Honorary Secretary of the Licensed Vintners Ladies Society and was playing with Renee McGrath, Denis Kavanagh, captain of men’s society and Gerry Kavanagh vice-captain. Denis her son had a ball on the green about 12 feet, Gerry (no relation) a ball on the edge of green Maureen said I’ll try put one inside them, hit driver over the water rolled it into the hole.

ILGU name Performance squads

The ILGU High Performance, Funded Performance and Horizon Performance programmes have been announced for the 2017/2018 season.

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Paula Grant, Leona Maguire, Olivia Mehaffey, Annabel Wilson.

FUNDED PERFORMANCE: Shannon Burke, Georgia Carr, Ciara Casey, Valerie Clancy, Meadhbh Doyle, Lisa Maguire. Mairead Martin, Julie McCarthy, Jessica Ross, Chloe Ryan, Sinead Sexton, Rachel Thompson, Lauren Walsh.

HORIZON PERFORMANCE: Jan Browne, Sara Byrne, Beth Coulter, Aine Donegan, Kate Dwyer, Emma Forbes, Anna Foster, Nicole Joyce Moreno, Kate Lanigan, Leah Temple Lang.

Irish Golf Expo Announce Dates and New Venue For 2018

Now in its fourth year, the 2018 Irish Golf Expo is to take place on the 3rd and 4th March 2018 and will be hosted in Belfast’s newest large scale exhibition centre, the Titanic Exhibition Centre. The event has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2014 and is now one of the most eagerly awaited events in the Irish golfing calendar, with attendees having the opportunity to test the latest equipment and accessories, take part in free lessons from PGA professionals and interact with the wide range of golf related businesses who exhibit at the event.

The announcement comes on the back of a successful 2017 event in Dublin with highlights including an appearance and Q and A by local golfing hero, Shane Lowry and one lucky golfer winning the ultimate fourball prize worth over €10,000 including a golfing trip to Andalusia, Spain.

The 2018 edition of the Irish Golf Expo will see two major changes including the introduction of a large scale Family Fun Day experience for all event attendees. The strategy has been implemented to benefit exhibitors and event partners by increasing footfall and attendee time spent at the event. For the first time the event organisers will also be issuing thousands of complimentary tickets through social media and via their network of partners in the golf industry, ensuring huge crowds and moving the expo towards its goal of being the largest golf show in Europe.

www.irishgolfexpo.com or email info@irishgolfexpo.com

Nicklaus inducted into SFGA Hall of Fame

Longtime South Florida residents, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus will be inducted into the Florida State Golf Association Hall of Fame at Lost Tree Club in Jupiter, Florida in conjunction with the FSGA Annual Dinner due to their tremendous efforts in junior golf and the community.

Throughout Jack’s professional golf career, he and his wife, Barbara, have used their notoriety to be ambassadors to numerous organisations. From the promotion of junior golf to children hospitals, Jack and Barbara have dedicated much of their lives to assisting in the betterment of others. One of their most prominent organisations, the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, was founded in the early 2000’s by Jack and Barbara to support numerous paediatric health-care services not only in South Florida but across the United States.