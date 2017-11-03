Shane Lowry in pursuit of runaway leader Nicolas Colsaerts

Shane Lowry was in sharpshooter mode as he manoeuvred into contention in the second round of the Turkish Airlines Open at Regnum Carya, where the 30-year-old Offalyman – seeking a first win on tour since his WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago – signed for a 66 for eight-under-par 134 to lie in tied-fourth, some six shots behind midway leader Nicolas Colsaerts.

In a late round charge which yielded four birdies in five holes from the 13th, Lowry again was left to rue a finishing hole bogey for the second day in a row.

It didn’t leave any sour taste, though, as birdies at the 13th, at the Par 3 14th – where his eight-iron tee-shot clattered into the flag pole, leaving a tap-in putt – the 16th – when he used his powers of recovery from the rough to play an around over the pine trees to four feet – and another on the 17th, Lowry got into the business end of contention.

Although Pádraig Harrington’s short game blew hot and cold in a round of 72 for five-under 137, joining Paul Dunne (70 for 137) on that same mark in tied-13th, it was Lowry of the three Irishmen in the field who gathered upward momentum up the leader board.

In what is an important week for him as he bids to jump inside the top-60 on the European Tour order of merit who make it to the season-ending DP World championship in Dubai in a fortnight’s time, Lowry claimed seven birdies allied with two bogeys in his move to chase down leader Colsaerts.

“When there’s someone that far ahead, you just have to keep going and make as many birdies as you can, and hopefully they don’t make as many as they have the previous couple of days. It is the type of course where, if you drive it well, you can make a lot of birdies. I was driving it lovely for the first number of holes and gave myself a lot of chances. The greens are beautiful. When you give yourself a chance, you hit a good putt, they generally go in. It was a good day and I’m looking forward to the weekend,” said Lowry.

He added: “There’s a lot of golf to be played. There’s 36 holes. There’s plenty of holes where you can make big numbers out here. For all of us that are in the field, up near the top of the leaderboard, we all just need to go out and hit good shots and see what we can do.”

Colsaerts had seven birdies in a bogey-free round of 64 to reach the midway point on 14-undr-par 128, four shots clear of Englishman Eddie Pepperrell with Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat five adrift alone in third.

Scores from the European Tour Turkish Open at the par-71 course on Friday in Antalya

-14 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 64 64

-10 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 66 66 -9 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 66 67

-8 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 68 66 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 69 65 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 69 65 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 65

-7 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 68

-6 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 69 67 Peter Uihlein (US) 69 67 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 67 69 Jordan Smith (Britain) 69 67

-5 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 70 67 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 64 73 Andres Romero (Argentina) 65 72 Ian Poulter (Britain) 66 71 Pádraig Harrington (Ireland) 65 72 Matthieu Pavon (France) 66 71 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 67 70 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 67 70 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 69 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 68

-4 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 66 Julian Suri (U.S.) 68 70 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 71 67 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 69 69

-3 Paul Waring (Britain) 70 69 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 68 71 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 64 75 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 68 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 69 70

-2 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 69 71 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 70 70 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 71 Ali Altuntas (Turkey) 71 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 71 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 70

-1 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 71 70 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 74 67 David Drysdale (Britain) 68 73 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 73 Robert Rock (Britain) 72 69 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 71 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 73 68 David Lipsky (U.S.) 74 67

Level Marc Warren (Britain) 72 70 Alexander Levy (France) 72 70 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 70 Lee Slattery (Britain) 70 72 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 71 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 71

+1 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 71 72 Victor Dubuisson (France) 73 70 David Horsey (Britain) 70 73 Matt Wallace (Britain) 71 72 Benjamin Hebert (France) 72 71 Romain Wattel (France) 75 68 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 74 69 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 70 73 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 74 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 74 69

+2 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 74 70 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 73 71 Sam Brazel (Australia) 72 72 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 70 74

+3 Austin Connelly (Canada) 72 73 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 72 73

+4 Renato Paratore (Italy) 75 71 Li Haotong (China) 73 73 Anthony Wall (Britain) 74 72

+5 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 76 71 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 73 74

+6 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 76 72

+7 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 75 74

+8 Leon Acikalin (Turkey) 73 77 Graeme Storm (Britain) 75 75

+9 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 81 70

+16 Taner Yamac (Turkey) 79 79