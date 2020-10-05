Sergio Garcia secures first PGA Tour title since 2017

Sergio Garcia was almost inch-perfect on his approach to the 18th and sunk a three-foot putt to seal the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 2017 Masters winner was among a leading group of three in Mississippi heading into the final round but was left chasing a target set by Peter Malnati.

American Malnati carded a career best round of 63 to launch himself into contention on Sunday, picking up consecutive shots on the 10th, 11th and 12th to reach the clubhouse on 18 under for the tournament and set the pace.

But the Spaniard was helped on his pursuit with an eagle three at the 14th when his ball clipped the top of the bunker on the approach to leave a 41 inch putt.

An 8-iron to within two feet six inches on the last set up a relatively simple putt as Garcia secured his first PGA Tour title since 2017 and his 11th overall.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “The perfect ending for an amazing week.

“I stood up on 18 and I did what I’ve been doing all week. I trusted myself.”

Malnati ended up second, a shot ahead of JT Poston who carded a 70 to go 16 under for the tournament.

Scotland’s Martin Laird was the best of the Britons, his round of 70 seeing him finish tied for 28th on nine under.

Collated final round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship (USA unless stated, par 72):

269 Sergio Garcia (Spa) 68 68 66 67

270 Peter Malnati 70 67 70 63

272 JT Poston 66 67 69 70

273 Keegan Bradley 66 65 73 69, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 69 70 69 65

274 Kristoffer Ventura (Nor) 67 68 68 71, Denny McCarthy 68 67 69 70, Charley Hoffman 64 69 72 69, Scott Stallings 67 72 68 67, Cameron Davis (Aus) 66 73 63 72, Tyler McCumber 70 69 66 69

275 Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 72 68 66 69, Wesley Bryan 72 69 66 68, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 70 69 68 68, MJ Daffue (Rsa) 65 69 72 69, Stewart Cink 69 69 72 65

276 Chase Seiffert 70 68 69 69, Maverick McNealy 69 71 67 69, Matthew NeSmith 68 71 68 69, Aaron Wise 68 69 67 72, Brandt Snedeker 70 66 67 73, Corey Conners (Can) 67 70 69 70

278 Zach Johnson 70 71 68 69, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 64 73 70 71, Camilo Villegas (Col) 69 69 74 66, Doug Ghim 71 70 67 70, Kevin Chappell 64 72 72 70

279 Doc Redman 70 70 70 69, Martin Laird (Sco) 68 69 72 70, Sungjae Im (Kor) 71 70 72 66, Tom Hoge 71 68 70 70

280 Adam Schenk 69 71 70 70, Roger Sloan (Can) 67 71 71 71, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 68 73 70 69

281 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 69 72 71 69, Bill Haas 69 72 71 69

282 Talor Gooch 66 70 74 72, Scottie Scheffler 73 67 72 70, Brian Harman 70 70 70 72, Michael Gligic (Can) 65 73 75 69, Cameron Tringale 68 69 72 73, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 66 70 77 69, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 72 69 74 67

283 Hank Lebioda 69 71 69 74, Joseph Bramlett 70 71 69 73

284 Jimmy Walker 64 77 71 72, Ryan Armour 67 72 73 72, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 68 73 70 73, Kelly Kraft 71 69 73 71, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 72 69 71 72, D.J. Trahan 72 68 71 73, Chez Reavie 70 71 71 72

285 Andrew Putnam 68 71 73 73, Chris Kirk 68 70 75 72, Grayson Murray 70 71 73 71, Will Gordon 72 69 70 74

286 Beau Hossler 72 69 74 71, Scott Piercy 70 71 69 76

287 Richy Werenski 70 71 73 73, Steve Lewton (Eng) 68 73 73 73, Patton Kizzire 72 69 78 68, Cameron Percy (Aus) 69 70 74 74

289 Jay McLuen 70 71 75 73

290 Vincent Whaley 71 70 73 76

291 J.B. Holmes 71 68 71 81

292 Wyndham Clark 71 69 74 78