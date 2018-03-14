Sergio Garcia names daughter Azalea after Augusta’s 13th hole

Spanish star made a crucial par putt on par-five in final round on way to Masters victory
Sergio Garcia lines up his putt on the 13th hole with caddie Glen Murray during the final round of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Sergio Garcia lines up his putt on the 13th hole with caddie Glen Murray during the final round of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

 

Every time Sergio Garcia says his daughter’s name, the US Masters champion will be reminded of the moment which kept alive his hopes of winning his first Major title.

“Beautiful Azalea Adele Garcia was born on March 14 at 1:54am,” the Spaniard tweeted after the birth of his first child on Wednesday.

Azalea shares her name with the par-five 13th hole at Augusta National where her father last year sunk a seven-foot putt in the final round to save par after landing in the bushes and taking a penalty drop.

Garcia, who will defend his title next month, was trailing Justin Rose by two strokes at the time and a slip-up would have probably handed the Englishman victory.

Garcia went on to force a playoff in which he beat Rose on the first hole to end nearly two decades of major heartbreak.

“So proud and impressed with my wife @TheAngelaAkins and the way she handled the pregnancy and delivery! Love you both so much,” he added.

