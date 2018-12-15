Scott Jamieson leads by one heading into final round at Leopard Creek

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship after posting a 68 on Saturday.

The 35-year-old carded an eagle, five birdies, one bogey and a double bogey in a mixed third round to move to 11 under par, one shot ahead of closest challenger David Lipsky.

Home favourites Zander Lombard and Brandon Stone were in a tie for third a further two strokes back on eight under.

Jamieson, who is chasing his second European Tour title, came into the day one shot behind halfway leader Lipsky but soon set about closing the gap.

He carded two birdies and a single bogey on his front nine to reach the turn in 34, while Lipsky sandwiched one birdie between two bogeys in his first nine holes.

Jamieson found himself in possession of a three-shot lead after following up a brilliant eagle at the par-four 11th with a birdie on the 13th.

But a disappointing double bogey at the 14th and an eagle from Lipsky on the 15th saw that advantage wiped out completely as both men were locked at 10 under.

There was then a three-shot swing in the Scot’s favour on the short 16th as bunker trouble saw American Lipsky run up a double bogey, while Jamieson curled in his eight-foot birdie putt to jump to 11 under.

But as Jamieson safely parred his way home, Lipsky closed his round with back-to-back birdies to sign for a 70 and reduce the deficit to one.

