Wicklow volunteers deliver on ‘gruesome’ aid plea for soldiers in Ukraine

From left are Stephen Byrne, Paul O’Grady and Michael O’Brien, volunteer drivers with Jeeps for Ukraine. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A group of Co Wicklow–based volunteers has responded to a request from a Ukrainian-based priest for a chilled truck to use as a mobile morgue.

The unusual, “gruesome” request from army chaplain Fr Ivan Gunya was directed to Stephen Byrne of the Greystones-based group Jeeps for Ukraine.

Byrne and his group have made three previous trips to the war-torn country, delivering a total of 40 four-wheel drive vehicles, three ambulances and a minibus. They met Gunya last September in Lviv when they handed over a mobile kitchen.

On Thursday, Byrne and a team of volunteer drivers left from Delgany Golf Club with the refrigerated truck, some generators and six more 4x4 vehicles. They were loaded with medical aid and equipment, including wheelchairs.

Prayers for the volunteers’ safety were said by Canon David Mungavin, rector of Greystones.

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“With summer coming in Ukraine, Fr Ivan made the urgent request for chilled transport to get the soldiers’ bodies returned to their families with as much dignity as possible. Yes, it is gruesome, but that is the reality of the war in which so many young people are being killed on the front line,” he said.

Driver Paul O’Grady with vehicles from Jeeps for Ukraine, a group bringing aid to Ukraine, as they prepare to leave Delgany Golf Club in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The group of 13 volunteers will take turns driving about 2,600km to Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine.

“It is just a drop in the ocean really,” said Byrne, who explained the four-by-four vehicles are used to ferry wounded soldiers from the front line to field hospitals where they can receive urgent, life-saving treatment.

“Each vehicle has an average life expectancy of just 90 days in the battlefield, but the military are really good at keeping them going,” he said.

“We never thought in 2021 when we went out the first time with medical aid and vehicles that we would be going back again to this ridiculous war.”

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On hand to see the drivers off were Delgany Golf Club members led by captains Bairbre Smith and Paul Farrar. Vice-captain Michael O’Brien is driving one of the vehicles, as is Smith’s partner Dave Clerkin.

“We have answered the call with donations of medical aid,” said Smith.

Gunya is a priest of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan from 1987 to 1989. He is the founder of a non-governmental organisation, the Council of Peace Initiatives, which implements projects to help children living in a war zone.

The organisation also conducts dialogue with residents of temporarily occupied territories. Part of Gunya’s responsibilities includes collecting the dead from the Ukrainian battlefields.