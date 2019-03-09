Rory McIlroy makes telling move on the back of 66 at Bay Hill

Defending champion takes the clubhouse lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlory sinks a birdie putt on the 18th hole to complete a third round of six-under 66 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Defending champion Rory McIlroy blazed his way to the clubhouse lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando on Saturday with a third round of six-under 66 moving him to eight under.

Starting the day seven shots off overnight leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley, McIlroy got off to a brilliant start on a warm day at Bay Hill, making four birdies in the first six holes to move on to the first page of the leaderboard .

His only bogey of the day would come on the eighth hole after he found a greenside bunker as he turned in three-under 33.

McIlroy started the back nine with five straight pars but put in a storming finish with three birdies over the final four holes, his 66 taking him into a two-shot clubhouse lead over Chris Kirk (66) and Luke List (68).

Bradley’s challenge fell apart early on with four bogeys in his first five holes, while a second bogey of the round from Fleetwood on the eighth hole saw him drop back to seven under alongside fellow Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick, who was three under through 11 holes.

McIlroy has finished in the top five in all four starts on the PGA Tour this year, including second spot at the WGC-Mexico Championship last time out.

And the world number six believes he can go one better and defend his title on Sunday.

“I’m feeling good, this was a great round to play to get myself back into contention,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

“ I’m feeling good about my game, I have been feeling good all year. It’s just a matter of doing the right things and doing them day after day.

“And if I do all those, maybe tomorrow’s the day, maybe tomorrow’s the day that I can put it all together and shoot another good round of golf and hopefully that will be good enough.”

Graeme McDowell fired four birdies and a single bogey in a fine three-under 69 that moved him to four under.

Playing on a tournament invite, McDowell birdied three of the four par-5s and showed McIlroy how to do it with a birdie on the tough eighth hole.

