Tiger Woods says current season is ‘one of my best’

Tiger Woods rates this year as one of the best of his career and insists he still has a bright future despite not yet managing to register a win.

The 14-time major champion, whose injury problems mean he last tasted victory in 2013, has staged a remarkable comeback from a series of back operations.

That has led to two runners-up finishes, including at this month’s USPGA, but the 42-year-old is looking at the wider picture.

“This has been one of my best years considering I didn’t know what I was going to do, I just didn’t have a clue,” he said ahead of the Dell Technologies Championship, the second of the FedEx Cup series.

“The hardest part is I didn’t have any inclination of what this year might be.

“This year I didn’t know if I was going to play, how many events I would play, what swing I would use and a lot of it was making adjustments on the fly.

“I had no clue what was going to transpire so it has been all positive.

“The fact I have been able to make it this far is very exciting for me, I have a bright future ahead of me because this time last year I didn’t know.”

Woods currently sits 25th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 70 making it to next week’s BMW Championship and the top 30 ultimately qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championship.

The TPC Boston venue sees Woods return to a course where he has a good record with one victory, two runners-up finishes and five top 10s.

He hopes to be able to rediscover some of that form this week having taken a break from all golf in between tournaments.

“I’ve really played well on this course over the years and hopefully this will be one of those weeks again,” he added.

“I’ve had some nice runs here where I’ve played well and got into it.

“The thing is for me is just to keep getting there in the mix with a chance to win on the back nine.”

Another former champion at Boston TPC is Adam Scott, who has run into some recent good form.

The Australian finished third at the USPGA and joint fifth in New Jersey last week, moving him up from 73 to 40 in the FedEx Cup rankings and giving himself some breathing space heading into this week.

“There really is only pressure on the guy on the bubble. If you are a competitor and you want to be competing and there is a chance that you won’t be there next week then you’ve got pressure on you,” Scott said.

“The rest is an opportunity for everyone and if you are a positive person then every week you’re out here is an opportunity.”