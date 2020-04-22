Rory McIlroy backs calls for Ryder Cup to be postponed

World number one says postponement is far better than playing it without any fans

Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife//AFP via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife//AFP via Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy would rather postpone the Ryder Cup until 2021 than play it this year without fans.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted sport across the globe and has had serious implications in golf.

The first two major championships of the year — the Masters and the US PGA — have been postponed, although the Ryder Cup is still scheduled for September.

However, in an Instagram Live with TaylorMade Golf, McIlroy said: “I have a pretty strong view on this.

“I get the financial implications for everyone involved... there’s a lot that goes into putting on the Ryder Cup that people don’t probably know or appreciate - but having a Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup.

“For me I would much rather they delay it until 2021 than play it at Whistling Straits without fans. And that’s from a European going to America, knowing that I’m going to get abuse!”

The four-time major champion has previously said he felt more pressure playing in the Ryder Cup rather than in majors.

And he continued: “Obviously it would be better for Europeans to play without fans because we wouldn’t have to deal with some of the stuff that you have to put up with — but at the same time it’s not a Ryder Cup.

“It wouldn’t be a great spectacle, there’d be no atmosphere, so if it came to whether they had to choose between not playing the Ryder Cup or playing it without fans, I would say just delay it for a year and play it in 2021.

“If they do delay it until 2021, the next Ryder Cup is supposed to be in Italy, and we know how badly affected Italy was by coronavirus, so it gives that country an extra year to prepare for the Ryder Cup in 2023 instead of 2022.

“This is only one opinion but if we have to play the Ryder Cup behind closed doors this year, I’d rather just delay it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.