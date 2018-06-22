Robin Dawson on brink of ending Irish drought at British Amateur

Tramore’s Robin Dawson will attempt to become the first Irish winner of the British Amateur Championship since 2012 when he faces South Africa’s Jovan Rebula – nephew of Ernie Els – in the 36-hole final on Saturday at Royal Aberdeen.

Dawson – who won the Irish Amateur at Royal County Down last month – came through all-Irish quarter-finals and semi-finals on Friday to book his place in the decider.

Should he go on to claim victory Dawson will secure places in next month’s Open Championship at Carnoustie, the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach and, as is customary, receive an invite to the 2019 US Masters.

Alan Dunbar was the last Irishman to claim the historic title six years ago and 22-year-old Dawson was well and truly tested on Friday in getting past John Murphy of Kinsale and then Conor Purcell of Portmarnock.

Dawson, the world number 35 amateur, carded two birdies and an eagle on his way to a 2&1 win over Murphy in the quarter-finals on Friday morning before taking down fellow Irish senior team mate Purcell 3&2 in the afternoon semi-finals.

Rebula is attempting to secure a trophy his four-time Major winning uncle never managed to win and he coasted past Mitch Waite of England in the semi-finals with a 6&4 win.

Joe Carr famously won this title three times but, in recent years, it has eluded the grasp of Irish stars with Dunbar’s victory in 2012 ending a drought of seven years since Brian McElhinney won at Royal Birkdale.

On Saturday, Dawson will have the chance to end another drought and catapult his already impressive career into the new territory of Major championships.