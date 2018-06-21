Leona Maguire looking to make up for lost time in LPGA Tour quest

Leona Maguire will make her second Symetra Tour appearance at the Island Resort Championship in Michigan this week as she looks to build on her tied-third finish last week.

The Cavan golfer made her professional debut on the LPGA Tour two weeks ago – racking up a tied-15th finish – but she’s now well into the grind of the secondary Symetra Tour as she looks to earn enough money to secure her LPGA Tour card for next year.

After waiting until she graduated from Duke University to turn professional, Maguire is starting behind the peloton in terms of the money list, with her $6,574 won last week putting her in 51st place after just one event.

Jenny Haglund of Sweden leads the way with $49,019 after seven events, while Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow sits fourth on $36,094.

Maguire will need some very consistent good play over the next few months if she is to break into the top 10 and earn her full playing rights.

Currently she is $16,429 off 10th place with 12 tournaments to go before the Symetra Tour Championship in October.

Maguire made the first hole-in-one of her professional career last week, and has been hugely impressive in her first two starts.

This week’s 54-hole event had to be cut to just two rounds last year due to heavy rain, with Emma Talley emerging as the victor on what generally plays as a very tough course.

Meadow joins Maguire in the field this week as she also continues her quest to make it to the LPGA Tour.