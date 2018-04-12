Paul Dunne takes share of lead in Madrid after closing eagle

A closing eagle on the par-five 18th helped Ireland’s Paul Dunne into a share of top spot after the first round of the Open de Espana in a cold and blustery Madrid on Thursday.

The 25-year-old from Greystones also carded five birdies and just a single dropped shot in a six-under 66. Scotland’s Marc Warren closed with three straight birdies to match Dunne’s back nine of 31 and also card a 66.

Tournament favourite Jon Rahm, still suffering the effects of jet-lag following his fourth-pace finish at the Masters, is one of 11 players on five under, including Spanish amateur Victor Pastor.

Dunne was one of the afternoon starters who battled against some tough conditions, including driving rain on the exposed Centro Nacional de Golf, in the north of the Spanish capital.

After trading in an opening birdie on the par-five first with a dropped shot at the second, Dunne would make it to the turn in one-under 35 after also picking off a birdie on the par-five fifth.

It was the on the back nine he started to move up the leaderboard , with birdies on the 11th, 13th and 16th before his eagle three on 18.

“For the first nine holes I was playing pretty nicely, [I] just wasn’t giving myself any chances close enough, or wasn’t taking advantage when I did,” said Dunne. “And then I hit a couple of shots just a little bit closer when I got wedges in my hand on the back nine.

“It’s always nice to finish with an eagle to top off the round. I thought the drive was borderline carrying so it was nice to see it get over and take advantage of it.”

Dunne also believes the heavy rain shower improved conditions on the greens for those teeing off later in the day.

“I felt like the bit of rain smoothed out the greens and made them easier to read – for me anyway – so I think that’s why I made a few on the back nine.”

Gavin Moynihan had made it to five under after just 10 holes , only for a quadruple-birdie nine on the par-five fifth hole to derail his first round.

The 23-year-old, who finished with a level-par 72, tweeted afterwards that the nine included “probably one of the best up and downs of my life”.

Meanwhile former RBC Heritage champion Graeme McDowell could only manage a two-over 73 in the opening round of this year’s tournament at Hilton Head in South Carolina, leaving him nine shots off early clubhouse leader Rory Sabbatini, who carded a seven-under 64.

