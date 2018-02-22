Moynihan struggles after dash to Qatar

Gavin Moynihan’s last minute dash to Qatar failed to pay dividends at the Qatar Masters as he carded a five-over par round of 77 on the opening day.

Moynihan only learned he had been added to the field on Tuesday and arrived in Doha a matter of hours before his early morning tee-time.

Fatigue caught up with the Dubliner on the second hole, where he carded an eight on the par four, and while he steadied the ship thereafter it was a difficult day for the tour rookie.

A change of coach and a couple of glasses of red wine, meanwhile, helped Eddie Pepperell claim a share of the lead. Pepperell fired eight birdies and a solitary bogey to card a seven-under 65 which was matched by fellow Englishman Aaron Rai and France’s Gregory Havret.

Former winner Alvaro Quiros, Italy’s Edoardo Molinari, England’s Oliver Fisher and Germany’s Marcel Schneider were a shot off the pace on a day when unusually calm conditions led to plenty of low scores, with 91 players breaking par.

“I played well and surprised myself really out there,” Pepperell said. “I made a change this week with personnel, just working on a couple of new things and I surprised myself with how well I managed to trust it and hit some quality tee shots as well.

“That’s the area I feel like I’ve been struggling with again a bit lately but the whole game felt good.”

Darren Clarke is facing another uphill battle to make the cut after a first round of 76 (four over).