Shane Lowry storms into US PGA contention with stunning 64

Shane Lowry is like the magician who has pulled a rabbit out of the hat these past few days in the 100th US PGA Championship.

In a difficult season which has yet to feature even a top-10 finish, the 31-year-old Offalyman propelled into contention in this final Major of the year with a bogey-free 64 in the weather-affected second round to move to seven-under-par 133, three shots behind leader Gary Woodland.

Lowry may have twisted and turned at the first of his 4.45am alarm calls. “I had to turn over. I set about four or five alarms. I think I got up about five past five,” he grinned. He got the job done in stunning fashion once he got to the Bellerive Country Club course which had taken on board almost one and a half inches of rain in Friday’s thunderstorm which had forced a suspension in play.

Resuming his round on the second hole, Lowry rolled in a 25-footer for birdie on the third, almost holed-out with his approach to the seventh and finished with a lovely approach to four feet for birdie on the ninth. He also rolled up his sleeves for a good par save on the difficult Par-3 sixth, where he missed the green left and pitched to seven feet and sank the putt for par. “Things like that are huge,” he said.

Lowry – whose best finish in a Major came when he finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson in the 2016 US Open – has turned his form around in recent weeks with his putter a key to that change.

“Look, I am delighted to be where I am. I’m looking forward to the afternoon and tomorrow. If I keep playing the way I am, you never know where that might leave me tomorrow afternoon,” said Lowry, who moved into a share of fifth place alongside Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel and Thomas Pieters.

“I played nice. I didn’t think we were going to get called yesterday, and I was going along lovely so I was probably a little bit disappointed. But I got a good night’s rest and went out there this morning and did the business.”

The 64 constituted Lowry’s lowest round in a Major, bettering the 65 he shot in the final round of the British Open in 2014, where he finished ninth.

Rory McIlroy finally found his touch with the putter too. Having parred his opening seven holes when halted by the weather front on Friday, the Northern Irishman resumed play with an immediate birdie on the eighth hole and added further birdies at the 14th and 17th to sign for a 67 for 137, which left him in tied-24th.

A double-bogey six on the fifth (his 14th) proved ruinous for Pádraig Harrington, however, who shot a 70 for 141 which saw him miss the cut by one stroke. Paul Dunne also missed the cut, the Greystones player struggling with his driving. He slumped to a second round 73 for 146.

Tiger Woods ensured his presence for the final two rounds, firing a 66 for a four-under-par 136 midway total.

Defending champion Justin Thomas also made the most of the benign conditions and softened course, shooting a 65 for 134 to lie in tied-ninth.

“I’m in a good position. I’m in a lot better position than I was when I came out here this morning, which is great,” said Thomas. “I accomplished what I needed to do. There’s a lot of golf left on a very gettable golf course. But at the same time, it can show its teeth if you’re not driving it well. If I continue to drive it well and get that putter rolling like I did this morning, then I feel confident.