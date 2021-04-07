European Tour postpones Open de France due to Covid restrictions

Tour hope to reschedule event and will look to fill vacancy in schedule

Winner Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris in October 2019. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Winner Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris in October 2019. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

 

The European Tour has postponed next month’s Open de France due to the extension of Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

The tournament was due to be held from May 6th-9th at Le Golf National outside Paris, the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The European Tour hopes to reschedule the event and is also looking into options to fill the vacancy on the calendar.

Chief executive Keith Pelley said: “It is clearly disappointing to have to postpone the Open de France, particularly after all the hard work and collaboration between ourselves, the FFG [Federation Francaise de Golf] and the many stakeholders involved to stage the tournament in May. But we feel it is the responsible decision.

“We have also had terrific support from host Gregory Havret and the 12 other French players who had committed to playing at Le Golf National and we will therefore continue to look at all options in the hope of playing the tournament later this year.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.