European Tour postpones Open de France due to Covid restrictions

The European Tour has postponed next month’s Open de France due to the extension of Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

The tournament was due to be held from May 6th-9th at Le Golf National outside Paris, the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The European Tour hopes to reschedule the event and is also looking into options to fill the vacancy on the calendar.

Chief executive Keith Pelley said: “It is clearly disappointing to have to postpone the Open de France, particularly after all the hard work and collaboration between ourselves, the FFG [Federation Francaise de Golf] and the many stakeholders involved to stage the tournament in May. But we feel it is the responsible decision.

“We have also had terrific support from host Gregory Havret and the 12 other French players who had committed to playing at Le Golf National and we will therefore continue to look at all options in the hope of playing the tournament later this year.”