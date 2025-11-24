Séamus Power to have conditional status on PGA Tour for 2026

Séamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The RSM Classic. Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Getty

Séamus Power will have conditional status on the PGA Tour next year after securing his best finish of 2025 at the RSM Classic.

The Waterford man finished tied 7th at the final event of the PGA Tour season in Sea Island, five shots behind winner Sami Valimaki, after a three-under-par final round of 67.

Power needed to finish third or better to break into the top 100 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, but was satisfied with his performance to earn conditional status.

“I knew I probably had to win or finish second or something to be top 100. But I played well, didn’t really get much going on the greens, which was disappointing. But that’s golf sometimes,” Power told the Irish Independent.

The 38-year-old entered the tournament in 129th place and moved up to 117th, which should allow him to play about 20 tournaments next year.

Valimaki became the first player from Finland to win on the PGA Tour, to add to his two victories on the DP World Tour, and gets a two-year exemption.