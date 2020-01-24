Eddie Pepperell sets the halfway pace in Dubai Desert Classic

England’s Eddie Pepperell fired a second-round 67 to lead defending champion Bryson DeChambeau by one shot heading into the weekend at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

With lighter winds making for easier scoring in the desert, Pepperell carded seven birdies and two bogeys to get to eight under in the morning and set a target that would not be passed.

American Ryder Cup star DeChambeau looked the most likely to catch the leader when he birdied the 14th to get within one, but he gave the shot straight back before a gain on the 17th moved him back to seven under alongside South African Dean Burmester and Swede Robert Karlsson.

Shane Lowry meanwhile is five shots off the halfway lead after he carded a second round of 69 on Friday. Lowry’s round contained four birdies and one bogey as he moved to three under par for the tournament following his first round 72.

He will be joined over the weekend by Pádraig Harrington who crept inside the cut mark with rounds of 71 and 75, but Graeme McDowell’s week is over after rounds of 72 and 75 saw him miss out by a stroke.

Leader Pepperell has switched to a claw putting-grip and gone back to some old practice methods as he looks to rediscover the form that made him a winner twice in 2018, and he was happy with his day’s work at Emirates Golf Club.

“I think regardless of what your hands are doing on the grip, great putters tend to look quite comfortable,” he told europeantour.com. “When I set this way I look more comfortable which, in my mind and I think in the viewer’s mind, should be more confident.

“It’s been very good the past two days and I’ve been surprised with how good it’s been. If I can keep doing that over the weekend with what I’ve been doing with the swing I think I’m going to make plenty of birdies which would be great.”

Shane Lowry posted a second round of 69 in Dubai. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

DeChambeau has added significant bulk to his frame in the last 12 months to increase his distance and, after driving up to the side of the green and making birdies at the par-four second and 17th in round two, he was delighted to see his work paying dividends.

“It’s opened new boundaries that I never thought were possible to be up front with you,” he told Sky Sports Golf after matching Pepperell with a 67.

“My wedge game has been immaculate, my putting has been for the most part a success and iron play has kept me in the proper place. I hit a couple of nice drives today and I’m getting better with my driving.”

Burmester was involved in a car accident on Wednesday and, despite sustaining a minor ankle injury, he matched Karlsson’s score of 68 in round two.

France’s Romain Langasque and China’s Wu Ashun were at six under, two shots ahead of England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who carded the lowest round of the week so far with a 65.

Collated second round scores & totals in the European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic (Gbr & Irl unless stated, par 72):

136 Eddie Pepperell 69 67

137 Robert Karlsson (Swe) 69 68, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 69 68, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 70 67

138 Ashun Wu (Chn) 69 69, Romain Langasque (Fra) 69 69

139 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 69 70, Sebastian Heisele (Ger) 70 69, Victor Perez (Fra) 73 66, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 73 66

140 Adri Arnaus (Spa) 72 68, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 69 71, Tommy Fleetwood 75 65, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 69 71

141 Shane Lowry 72 69, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 71 70, Grant Forrest 73 68

The following players missed the cut:

