Dunhill Links golf tournament cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus

Organisers of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship have postponed the event until next year in order not to undermine efforts of the Scottish government in tackling coronavirus.

The 20th anniversary event was scheduled to be staged at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in early October but has now been put back 12 months.

“We commend the Scottish government in their resolute response to the pandemic,” said a spokesman for the event.

“We do not wish to undermine their efforts or cause any undue risk to the communities that normally host us.

“Given the international nature of the event and in particular our large amateur field we felt that this was the prudent decision to take.

“The size and complexity of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, played over three courses with 168 professionals and 168 amateurs, makes it very difficult to stage safely within the current guidelines given the uncertainties we are all facing.

“We have been working closely with the Scottish authorities and the European Tour to continue the event while mitigating against the pandemic, and we are very grateful for all their support.”

The event, which has been staged annually since 2001, incorporates an individual European Tour tournament and a team championship, in which professionals are paired with amateurs.