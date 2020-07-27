Mullingar Scratch Trophy to start domestic Order of Merit

The prestigious Mullingar Scratch Trophy will kick off this season’s domestic Bridgestone Order of Merit when it takes place over the weekend of August 15th and 16th.

With the elite Irish amateur circuit curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic – which saw the cancellation of the Irish Amateur as well as the North, South, East and West of Ireland Championships – this season’s Order of Merit will take place across four events.

Last year’s Order of Merit winner Rob Brazill has confirmed his place in the field at Mullingar but defending champion John Murphy of Kinsale will not be there.

Last year the 22-year-old from Cork birdied three of the last five holes to lift the trophy but, given that the event this year clashes with the US Amateur, he won’t be there to defend his title.

“As much as I would love to be back, I’ve just travelled back to America and will be competing in the US Amateur which unfortunately clashes with Mullingar” said Murphy.

“It’s a quality tournament which is steeped in history and it deservedly attracts one of the best fields every year on the Irish amateur circuit. I’m looking forward to following it and seeing who comes out on top this year.”

With the Order of Merit schedule curtailed it is hoped that the rescheduled Irish Close at Rosapenna – due to take place from October 9th to 11th – will round out the season.