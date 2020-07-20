Jon Rahm overcomes nerves and penalty to win Memorial

Spain’s Jon Rahm overcame nerves and a two-shot penalty to claim victory at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday and replace Rory McIlroy at the top of the world rankings.

Rahm began the final round at a steamy and gusty Muirfield Village Golf Club with a four-shot lead and padded that to eight with nine holes to play, but late drama saw his advantage shrink to three before the 25-year-old sealed his fourth PGA Tour win.

Rahm, who joins childhood hero Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to hold the top ranking, celebrated with a massive fist pump in fading light and near silence with spectators still banned due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” said Rahm. “It’s been a goal since I was 13-, 14-years-old.

“I remember I heard a story on the radio from my swing coach back in Spain, Eduardo Celles. We were driving somewhere and he asked me what my goals were and my ambitions and this and that, and I remember telling him I’m going to be the best player in the world.”

Rahm’s final round of three-over 75 saw him finish on nine-under 279, three shots ahead of Ryan Palmer (74), with Matthew Fitzpatrick (68) in third on 283, and Matt Wallace (72) and Australian Jason Day (73) one shot further back.

Rahm’s round began to unravel with a bogey at 10 followed by a double-bogey at 11, while Palmer rolled in a birdie at 12, and when he missed a routine three-footer to take bogey at the 14th the Spaniard’s once commanding lead was reduced to three.

But the big-hitting Spaniard steadied the ship with a flash of brilliance at the 16th, chipping in from 30-feet to restore a four-shot cushion with two to play.

There was more late drama, however, when Rahm was later handed a two-shot penalty when his ball moved while addressing the shot at 16.

Rahm was unaware of that penalty and, after Palmer bogeyed the 17th, walked to the 18th tee without being told his lead was three strokes, not five.

Rahm’s pitch in at the 16th for birdie was later changed to a bogey after he was given a two-stroke penalty because the ball moved. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“As unfortunate as it is to have this happen, it was a great shot, serious,” said Rahm. “What it goes to show is you never know what’s going to happen.

“So I’m glad I grinded those last two up-and-downs because had I missed both of them, plus the penalty stroke, maybe Ryan finishes strong, I would be in a playoff, and I’m glad I finished it off good.

“But it did move, so I’ll accept the penalty, and it still doesn’t change the outcome of the tournament.”

Jon Rahm was assessed a two-stroke penalty for a violation of Rule 9.4 after a ball at rest moved.



His score on the par-3 16th has been adjusted from a 2 to a 4. pic.twitter.com/HWbIN2woTr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 20, 2020

McIlroy, who lost his world number one ranking to Rahm, signed for a final round of 78 to finish at four over for the tournament after his solid start was undone by a triple bogey eight at the Par 5 fifth. Tiger Woods’ final round of 76 saw him finish at six over and in a tie for 30th.

