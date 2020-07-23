Michelle Wie West named as assistant captain for US Solheim Cup team

30-year-old played in five Solheim Cups during her playing career

Michelle Wie West has been named as an assistant captain for the United States Solheim Cup team. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

United States Solheim Cup captain Pat Hurst has named Michelle Wie West as an assistant captain for the 2021 Solheim Cup.

Wie West joins Angela Stanford in Hurst’s backroom team as the USA attempt to regain the trophy from Europe at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, on September 4th-6th.

“Naming Michelle as an assistant captain was an incredibly easy decision for me,” Hurst said. “She reached out to see if she could be involved with the team and I quickly knew that I wanted her as one of my assistants.

“She’s out there playing with the younger players, and since I’ve been off the Tour for a while, that’s a crucial asset for me to have, first with Angela and now with Michelle.”

Wie West, who gave birth to her first child in January this year, added: “When I heard that Pat had been named the captain for Team USA, I immediately knew that I had to be part of her team.”

The 30-year-old has played in five Solheim Cups and was unbeaten in four matches on her debut in the biennial contest in 2009.

