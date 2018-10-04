Dunhill Links Championship: The lowdown

Two members of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team among the 168 who will tee it up
The 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns in St Andrews, Scotland. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

The 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns in St Andrews, Scotland. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

 

The courses: St Andrews (7,307 yards, par 72); Carnoustie (7,345 yards, par 72); Kingsbarns (7,227 yards, par 72).

Prizemoney: €4.25 million (€676,000 to the winner).

How it works: Over the course of four rounds, two competitions will run side by side. Each professional will be paired with an amateur for the duration of the tournament, with players alternating between the three different courses. The pros will compete in an individual strokeplay event as normal, but will also be part of a Pro-Am competition involving their partner, with the best score on each hole from every pair taken. After three rounds the field is reduced to 60 pros including ties, plus the leading 20 Pro-Am teams, with the final round being played at the Old Course.

The field: Two members of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team are among the 168 players who will tee it up on Scotland’s east coast with Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrell Hatton taking their places in the field. Hatton loves the courses and format and will be going for his third Dunhill title in a row, a feat never achieved before. The defeated American Ryder Cuppers are represented by Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka, who will be looking forward to concentrating on his golf again after a trying week away from the course. European vice-captains Luke Donald, Pádraig Harrington, Robert Karlsson and Graeme McDowell will all compete.

Irish in action: Harrington (a winner in 2002 and 2006), Shane Lowry, Paul Dunne, Paul McGinley, Robin Dawson, Graeme McDowell and Michael Hoey.

On TV: Sky Sports Golf from 1pm.

You bet: 9/1 B Koepka; 14/1 T Fleetwood, T Finau, T Hatton; 20/1 S Lowry, M Fitzpatrick, E Pepperell.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.