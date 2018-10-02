European Tour releases statement over Ryder Cup spectator injury

‘It’s distressing to hear someone might suffer long-term consequences from a ball strike’

Updated: about an hour ago

US golfer Brooks Koepka reacts next to an injured spectator during the Ryder Cup. Photograph: Getty Images

The European Tour has pledged “support for as long as necessary” to the spectator struck in the eye by a ball during last week’s Ryder Cup.

Corine Remande was struck by a wayward tee shot by three-time major winner Brooks Koepka on the par-four sixth hole at Le Golf National in Paris and there have been reports she could lose the sight in her right eye.

The 49-year-old Frenchwoman was treated on the course and in a nearby hospital before being transferred to Lyon.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a Ryder Cup spokesperson said: “It is distressing to hear that someone might suffer long-term consequences from a ball strike.

“We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon. We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary.

“Ball strikes are an occasional hazard for spectators but this kind of incident is extremely rare. We can confirm that ‘fore’ was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd.

“We are hugely sympathetic and will do everything we can to support the spectator, insofar as that is possible under very difficult circumstances.”

