Coronavirus: PGA Tour bans spectators from tournaments until April

Ban on spectators ends just ahead of the US Masters at Augusta

A view of fans around the 18th green during the first round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A view of fans around the 18th green during the first round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

 

The PGA Tour has banned spectators from attending tournaments until after April 5th, starting with Friday’s second round of the Players Championship, because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan at TPC Sawgrass, where fans were already in place midway through the opening round of what is widely regarded as golf’s unofficial fifth major.

Monahan said he spoke with US president Donald Trump earlier on Thursday and that the White House are supportive of the precautionary measures the PGA Tour has taken.

“At this point in time, PGA tour events - across all tours - will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans,” said Monahan, adding that the policy could still change.

“This is a difficult situation, one with consequences that impact our players, fans and the communities in which we play.”

Earlier on Thursday the PGA Tour said that, given the information available, the Players Championship would continue as scheduled but added it was a “very fluid situation that requires constant review.”

At TPC Sawgrass signs were posted indicating that an autograph ban was in place.

The ban on spectators ends just ahead of the April 9th-12th Masters at Augusta National where the year’s first major is expected to be contested.

Last week, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said the Masters will proceed as scheduled and precautions will be established to ensure the safety of everyone following the coronavirus outbreak.

Augusta National did not immediately respond when asked if they still expect to allow patrons at this year’s Masters.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.