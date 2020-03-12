Players Championship to start as scheduled despite coronavirus

The Players Championship golf event is due to start on schedule despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which is staged in Florida, is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour and is often referred to as the sport’s ‘fifth major’.

The decision to press ahead comes after five European Tour events have so far been postponed as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A PGA Tour statement read: “With the information currently available, The Players Championship will continue as scheduled, although we will absolutely continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health OrganiSation and local health administrations.

“This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we are dedicated to all three aspects. The PGA Tour will provide an additional update by 12pm ET (5pm Irish time) on Thursday.

“In the meantime, players in the field have been notified to be prepared to play round one, as scheduled.”