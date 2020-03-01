Shane Lowry six back heading into final round of Honda Classic

Shane Lowry will have to make up a six shot defecit if he is to claim the Honda Classic title after a third round 73 on a difficult day in Palm Beach Gardens.

The British Open winner started with a birdie at the third before dropping three shots in his next two holes as a result of a bogey at the fourth and then hitting his tee shot into the water at the Par 3 fifth, winding up with a double bogey.

A birdie at the sixth limited the damage somewhat but another bogey at the very next hole put paid to that.

After a run of pars and a birdie at the 13th Lowry was keeping himself in the battle on what was a breezy day at the fearsome PGA National. However, consecutive bogeys to finish at the 17th and 18th saw him sign for a 73 to sit at one over par, six shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood.

England’s Fleetwood will take a one-stroke advantage into the final round after a seriously impressive round of 67.

Fleetwood, looking to claim a first PGA Tour victory, birdied four of his final six holes to sit at five-under through 54 holes.

Compatriots Lee Westwood and Luke Donald both battled through one-over third rounds of 71 to tie for third place, two strokes behind.

Overnight leader Brendan Steele is in second at four-under. The American was also one over around the Champion Course on Saturday, where only 11 players broke par in the testing conditions.

Former European number one Fleetwood, 29, had been three off the lead and went into the turn at one under after recovering from a dropped shot at the par-three seventh.

Although another bogey followed at the 10th, successive birdies came from the 13th hole before another two shots were picked up by the world number 12 over the closing holes — including a 48-foot putt at the 17th.

“I could not ask for much more from today, it was a good day,” Fleetwood said on Sky Sports.

“Eventually I holed a couple of long ones today and it makes such a difference, and I holed some really crucial putts around that middle stretch.”

Fleetwood added: “Tomorrow will be the same — to stand up and trust my driver, which is my strength, then to go out there and do something similar to what I did today.”

American Daniel Berger, South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel and Sungjae Im of South Korea are tied for fifth place on two under.

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes produced the best round of the day, shooting a 66 as he climbed to tie for eighth place at one-under.

American Grayson Murray, meanwhile, delighted the home crowd with a hole-in-one at the 17th.

